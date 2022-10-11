Read full article on original website
United Bank Invests $250,000 with South Carolina Community Loan Fund for Statewide Small Business and Affordable Housing Loan Efforts
CHARLESTON, SC – United Bank, a subsidiary of United Bankshares, Inc., is proud to partner with and support the South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF), investing $250,000 with the nonprofit to support their small business and affordable housing lending efforts. Additionally, United recently provided a $25,000 grant to SCCLF for marketing and loan deployment efforts.
