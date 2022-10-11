Read full article on original website
Specific Spirit Statistics: Ghosts in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Earlier this week, KX News relayed a study performed by Porch.com about ghost encounters throughout the United States. But like the spirits themselves, no tale of ethereal encounters stays finished for long. KX has received more focused data from Porch’s study over the past week, shedding some more light on the […]
KFYR-TV
North Dakota’s soybean harvest more than 53% complete
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extension agents across the state say the soybean harvest is about average for the central part of North Dakota and above average for the eastern portion. Farmers are celebrating any harvest, over last year’s. The Soybean harvest is wrapping up at the Tweeten’s 1800-acre soybean...
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota has 5 districts with slow internet - here are the 5 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in North Dakota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kiowacountypress.net
Financial impact of North Dakota's $294 million clean energy investment unclear
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's Clean Sustainable Energy Authority has awarded $294.2 million in grants and loans, but the impact on the economy may not be fully known for years, according to CSEA's director. CSEA was established by the legislature in 2021 through House Bill 1452 to support research,...
Here’s North Dakota’s & The Midwest’s Favorite Curse Words
** Disclosure: this content may allude and/or reference words that some might find offensive. This content is intended for age-appropriate audiences, and censored to the best of our abilities. **. Don't Lie, We All Do It. Okay, so we all say things we shouldn't. We all let a few curse...
“The whole country runs off it”: Becoming a North Dakota lineworker
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has now unveiled a brand new, 26,337-square-foot Lineworker Training Center and headquarters facility today, and it was filled with future linemen. The Training Center will provide year-round training for students at Bismarck State College’s lineworker program and the electric cooperative workforce.The facility boasts […]
This North Dakota City Named One Of The “Coziest” Small Towns
A website named My Dating Advisory recently came up with a list of the 170 "coziest" small towns in America. We actually had not one, but TWO North Dakota towns make the list!. One of them was even in the top 10 in the country. More on these two cities in a moment.
August Director’s Cut doesn’t see much change in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It likely won’t come as a surprise that oil and gas production was essentially the same in the month of August. In this month’s director’s cut, the state reported that the coming months look promising. For the month of August, the state saw a 700 barrel/day increase in crude oil. Although […]
Cooling down the economy: What this means for the housing market in North Dakota
BISMARKC, N.D. (KXNET) — The housing market has been difficult for those looking to buy a house, especially people buying homes for the first time. “For first time home buyers, it’s been fairly aggressive,” said Brandon Dettlaff, Director of Homeownership Division at the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency. Now interest rates are through the roof. […]
Why North Dakota doctors worry about this year’s flu season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Local doctors are encouraging North Dakotans to get their flu shot before Halloween. Doctors worry that this year’s flu season is going to be tougher than usual. That’s because Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years. To predict each flu season, the doctors in the United States usually […]
kvrr.com
Out-of-State Money Fuels North Dakota Term Limits Campaign
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A campaign over whether to impose term limits on North Dakota lawmakers and the governor is a mismatch so far – at least financially. Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Term Limits, has contributed more than $810,000 in the past two years to get the ballot proposal before voters.
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
KFYR-TV
Mummification mysteries revealed as researchers clean North Dakota fossil
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota the Dinomummy’s secrets are more than skin deep. The fossil of a 67-million-year-old adolescent mummified Edmontosaurus is found in the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. There, paleontologists have spent years putting together the puzzle: what happened to Dakota in life and after death? Now, the team working on the fossil has unearthed more information.
Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.
When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.
What creates wind and why is North Dakota so windy?
With high pressure, the wind flows clockwise, and the air inside sinks. This promotes mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Low pressure is the exact opposite of high pressure, the wind flows counterclockwise with rising air. This promotes stormy conditions and cloudy skies.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In North Dakota?
It's one of those things you don't think about. The reality for some people in our state, is that they don't have a home or place to live. When you have no place to go, what do you do? Or rather, what can you do?. Don't Get Me Wrong. Look,...
Fall Gardening Tasks To Do Now In North Dakota
MUST Do Gardening Tasks To Do Now For A Better Spring In North Dakota!
What The Fun…Stairway To Hell In North Dakota? (WTF!)
We shoulda figured it would be in Tagus.
