BERDELLA “BIRDIE” WILLIAMSON
Graveside services for Berdella “Birdie” Williamson are noon, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Hickory Ridge Baptist Church, Bucyrus. Berdella died June 1, 2022, in Waterloo, Iowa, at the age of 89. Birdie was a long-term resident of the Houston area and moved closed to family in Waterloo, Iowa,...
Tigers travel today for 1 p.m. game at Mountain Grove
It is a Houston Tigers football day. The undefeated Tigers (7-0) play at Mountain Grove at 1 p.m. Friday in a rare afternoon outing. The Panthers will be coming off a 51-12 win over Salem and stand at 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the SCA.
Regional planning meeting on internet struggles set for Thursday
Residents of South Central Ozark Council of Governments (region 17) — which includes Texas County — can weigh in on state plans to get every Missourian online when officials from the Missouri Office of Broadband Development visit West Plains from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 (today) at the West Plains Civic Center at 110 St. Louis St.
Cabool to host Halloween event on Oct. 31
The Cabool Chamber of Commerce announced plans for its annual “Trunk or Treat” on Monday, Oct. 31. Any business or group wanting to participate can email caboolchamber@gmail.com. Western Dairy Transport will host a hot dog and sides dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Main Street. There is...
HHS activities planned for Oct. 25
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Three activities involving Houston High School are planned for Tuesday, Oct. 25. They are:. •The Tiger cross country team will host a home meet at 4 p.m. at the Houston Municipal Golf Course. The public...
Cabool school board OKs Arkansas field trip for FFA chapter
Members of the Cabool board of education on Tuesday approved personnel matters and okayed an overnight educational field trip for the Future Farmers of America program. The FFA trip includes chapters from Cabool, Mountain Grove, Norwood, Summersville and Dora who will travel through Arkansas for a fall industry trip over 2 ½ days. The trip is designed to expose FFA members to many areas of agriculture. Tour spots may include: rice plant, cereal manufacturing, a Caterpillar equipment plant, sweet potato farm, dairy goat operation and creamery, Hereford farm and possibly a mushroom farm as well.
Two injured in accident north of Licking
Two persons received injuries — one of them serious — in an accident Saturday afternoon north of Licking on Highway CC two miles east of Highway C. Troopers said Yolanda L. Skaggs, 33, of Salem, was driving a westbound 2007 Mini Cooper that ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. She was flown by medical helicopter with serious injuries to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Southeast Texas County conditions worsen, says Weather Service
Drought conditions in southeast Texas County have worsened, according to the National Weather Service in its latest report issued at week’s end. That portion of the county is now listed as “moderate drought” from the “abnormally dry.”. Outdoor burning is not advised.
BONNIE FAYE BRIGHT RICHARDS
Bonnie Faye (Bright) Richards, born Oct. 19, 1930, departed this world on Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed. Bonnie is preceded in death by her mother and father, Vedar and John Bright; six sisters, Sylvia Bullock, Flora Bright, Lydia Faust, Lela Hammontree, Eula Jean Osipchack and Ruby Marie Bright; three brothers, Everret (Buck) Bright, Calvin (Sam) Bright and Jim Bright; and one daughter, Peggy Sue (Richards) Graham.
Houston school board handles personnel matters
Members of the Houston board of education handled personnel matters Tuesday night. •Approved early graduation requests from Brendon Garner-Faulkner and Taylor Burch, contingent meeting state and local requirements. •Accepted the resignation of Samantha Bathon, middle school administrative assistant. •Employed Kay Stilley as a bus and custodial substitute. •Named Hershel Williams...
Houston Schools superintendent releases statement about football game kickoff time
The following statement was released by Houston School District Superintendent Dr. Justin Copley regarding the 1 p.m. kickoff time of the high school football team’s game Friday at Mountain Grove. We are incredibly excited about the success of our football program. As Friday approaches, I wanted to provide some...
Houston man faces felony charges after driving incident in May
A Houston is charged with a pair of felonies following a Missouri State Highway Patrol response to an incident on May 19. Bryan W. Stogsdill, 43, of 211 S. Grand Ave., Apt. 109, in Houston, faces class E felony charges of driving while intoxicated – persistent offender, and driving while revoked. He was charged Oct. 12. Bond is $400,000.
UPDATED: Authorities say missing man found and is safe
UPDATE: He has been located and is safe, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver advisory alert as authorities search for a Pomona man. Missing is Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male who is 73. He 5’9”, 180 pounds...
Area man charged after allegedly stealing pickup, running from deputy; manhunt follows
A Cabool man faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing a truck and later fleeing from a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was investigating the theft. The incident sparked a manhunt over a 24-hour period. Beau Burton, 32, of 14563 Gardner Road in Cabool, is charged with resisting...
Man arrested on multiple drug charges
A Willow Springs was arrested early Saturday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Chad A. Stevenson, 48, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was cited and released, the patrol said.
Area man faces felony drug charge after traffic stop in August
An area man faces a felony drug charge as a result of a traffic stop conducted by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on Aug. 4. Blane C. Bennett, 58, of 300 block of east Third St. in Willow Springs, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked. It was filed Oct. 12.
Summersville man charged after allegedly assaulting woman
A Summersville man faces a felony assault charge after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of an incident involving a woman on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Derick J. Cook, 30, of 23000 block of Shannon Lane in Summersville, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony). A trooper reported...
