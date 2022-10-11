ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

995qyk.com

Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders

Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
CLEARWATER, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port

Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
PLANT CITY, FL
Lakeland Mom

Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland

Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
LAKELAND, FL
Beach Beacon

Final family Halloween extravaganza for father and son in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — When Michael Long and son Andrew started their Haunt for HEP Halloween yard display several years ago, their Tarpon Woods neighborhood would see just a handful of trick-or-treaters. Last year, their street was filled with costumed kids and adults escorts, and upwards of 2,000 visitors drove...
PALM HARBOR, FL
fox13news.com

Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Application for Pinellas Recovers Mini Grants are now open

PINELLAS COUNTY – Creative Pinellas opened applications for the Pinellas Recovers Mini Grants earlier this week. Creative Pinellas offers Pinellas Recovers Mini Grants to arts organizations with operating budgets of $175,000 or less that serve Pinellas County. The grants in the amount of $1,000 are intended to help organizations...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Gem Show rocked Plant City

The gem, mineral and jewelry show offered selections from throughout the world. College students Maggie Nestor and Cami Schachtele love rocks. And jewelry. And rocks that can be made into jewelry. The pair, self-proclaimed rockhounds (amateur rock collectors), attended the Plant City Gem Show last weekend at the Sadye Gibbs...
PLANT CITY, FL

