Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders
Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port
Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
New Port Richey Businesses win 39 Best of the Best Tampa Bay Awards in 2022
The City of New Port Richey is a riverfront community located in southwest Pasco County. It is home to about 16,000 people and encompasses about four-and-a-half square miles. In recent years, New Port Richey has really grown the small business community in its historic downtown district. The City has worked...
Duke Energy’s Security Staffing Firm Sued By Polk County Woman For Discrimination, Retaliation
TAMPA, Fla. – Allegations of racial slurring, discrimination, and employer retaliation have been hurled at a California-owned company providing security guards to Duke Energy. Zandria Nixon, a Polk County resident and black female protected by Florida’s 1992 Civil Rights Act, is a security officer previously
Largo restaurant gives entire day of coffee sales to hurricane relief
Frida Alipour, owner of Frida's Cafe and Bakery in Largo, said the community was there to support her during the pandemic and now it's her turn to support people in need down south.
Reward Offered For Suspect, Defrauding Victims Trying To Purchase Vehicles
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – In 2018 Nickolas Lloyd created an LLC in the name Motors and More Transportation Services & Auto Parts. He was the authorized representative for the enterprise and utilized the business to commit fraud against several victims. Lloyd advertised his enterprise to
Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
Final family Halloween extravaganza for father and son in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — When Michael Long and son Andrew started their Haunt for HEP Halloween yard display several years ago, their Tarpon Woods neighborhood would see just a handful of trick-or-treaters. Last year, their street was filled with costumed kids and adults escorts, and upwards of 2,000 visitors drove...
Ian's aftermath: Official report on deaths and damages across Tampa Bay and southwest Florida
Flooding in Florida continue to leave communities underwater in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the historic flooding could last months, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). With models showing an eastern Gulf of Mexico storm as early as a week before, Ian grew in strength as it exited...
Safety Harbor gem Pizzeria Gregario re-opens with limited hours next month
Owner Greg Seymour previews the re-opening of his waterfront pizza spot.
Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
Silver Alert: Missing St. Pete woman suffers from memory loss, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing St. Petersburg woman who suffers from memory loss.
2 St. Pete hitmen, man who ordered double homicide, sentenced to life in prison for MLK Day shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Three men convicted of a St. Petersburg double murder-for-hire will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Kermon Williams, James Higgs and Jhaphre Higgs were each recently sentenced to life in federal prison for the deaths of two St. Petersburg men on MLK Day 2019.
Application for Pinellas Recovers Mini Grants are now open
PINELLAS COUNTY – Creative Pinellas opened applications for the Pinellas Recovers Mini Grants earlier this week. Creative Pinellas offers Pinellas Recovers Mini Grants to arts organizations with operating budgets of $175,000 or less that serve Pinellas County. The grants in the amount of $1,000 are intended to help organizations...
Thanksgiving Grazing Boards and Goods from Tampa Bay Markets
Grazing boards – a cold snack but very hot right now. What’s not to love about a delightful and themed combo of meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies and other delicious treats. Whether you’re looking to DIY or have one made for you, Tampa Bay is full of great options for your Thanksgiving grazing board.
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing Teen, Last Seen In Lutz, May Be In Wesley Chapel Area
LUTZ, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for Liana Cadavieco, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Deputies say Cadavieco is 5’3”, around 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen on Oct. 14 around 5:30 p.m., in the Cobbler Dr. area
Gem Show rocked Plant City
The gem, mineral and jewelry show offered selections from throughout the world. College students Maggie Nestor and Cami Schachtele love rocks. And jewelry. And rocks that can be made into jewelry. The pair, self-proclaimed rockhounds (amateur rock collectors), attended the Plant City Gem Show last weekend at the Sadye Gibbs...
Florida CEO in storm of controversy after telling staff to report to office as Hurricane Ian approached land
PostcardMania CEO Joy Mendusa found herself in a storm of controversy after she encouraged employees to come to work even as Hurricane Ian barreled toward the Florida coast.
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
'The vest saved his life' Bulletproof vest saves deputy’s life in Polk County shooting, says sheriff
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A bulletproof vest saved a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a shooting Wednesday night, stated the sheriff. The deputy is in "great condition" says Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Judd said later on during a press conference that Batista had shot at Nunez...
