Barbara Ann Gray Sellew was born April 15, 1931 and transitioned from this life naturally October 12, 2022 in Kitty Hawk. Barbara was immensely proud of her Hatteras family heritage and her grandfather’s service to the United States Life-Saving Service at Little Kinnakeet L.S Station. Barbara was raised in Norfolk and attended Larchmont, Blair and Maury High Schools and relocated to the Outer Banks in 1998 to get closer to her family roots.

KITTY HAWK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO