Buxton, NC

Dare County Library to launch free seed library

Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, the Kill Devil Hills Library, Manteo Library and Hatteras Library will launch a new addition to their offerings that benefit the Dare County community: a Seed Library. Created as a means to share seeds in communities with food security issues, the Seed Library will provide...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Barbara Gray Sellew

Barbara Ann Gray Sellew was born April 15, 1931 and transitioned from this life naturally October 12, 2022 in Kitty Hawk. Barbara was immensely proud of her Hatteras family heritage and her grandfather’s service to the United States Life-Saving Service at Little Kinnakeet L.S Station. Barbara was raised in Norfolk and attended Larchmont, Blair and Maury High Schools and relocated to the Outer Banks in 1998 to get closer to her family roots.
KITTY HAWK, NC
Harry Miller Gray

Harry Miller Gray, 90, of Avon passed peacefully in Nags Head with family by his side on October 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his son-in-law, Thomas Watkins; grandson, Shane Watkins and his wife Kate; and his granddaughter, Shawna Beavers and her husband Evan. He also leaves a great-grandson, Will Mitchell and a great- granddaughter, Kilia Beavers. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tanya.
AVON, NC

