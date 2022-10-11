Read full article on original website
Dare County Library to launch free seed library
Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, the Kill Devil Hills Library, Manteo Library and Hatteras Library will launch a new addition to their offerings that benefit the Dare County community: a Seed Library. Created as a means to share seeds in communities with food security issues, the Seed Library will provide...
Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening Ceremony happening today at Wanchese Harbor
Despite the risk of rain, Dare County has announced that the Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening Ceremony will take place as scheduled, today, Thursday, October 13, at Wanchese Harbor. The Community Day is currently underway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the christening happening shortly after at...
‘Monster Mash Skate Bash’ family roller-skate night set for October 22
The Dare County Parks and Recreation Department and the Town of Kill Devil Hills have partnered with Outer Banks-based roller skating organization OUTR SK8s to provide a “Monster Mash Skate Bash” family roller skate night. This event will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 7 p.m....
Barbara Gray Sellew
Barbara Ann Gray Sellew was born April 15, 1931 and transitioned from this life naturally October 12, 2022 in Kitty Hawk. Barbara was immensely proud of her Hatteras family heritage and her grandfather’s service to the United States Life-Saving Service at Little Kinnakeet L.S Station. Barbara was raised in Norfolk and attended Larchmont, Blair and Maury High Schools and relocated to the Outer Banks in 1998 to get closer to her family roots.
Harry Miller Gray
Harry Miller Gray, 90, of Avon passed peacefully in Nags Head with family by his side on October 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his son-in-law, Thomas Watkins; grandson, Shane Watkins and his wife Kate; and his granddaughter, Shawna Beavers and her husband Evan. He also leaves a great-grandson, Will Mitchell and a great- granddaughter, Kilia Beavers. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tanya.
