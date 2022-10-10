Read full article on original website
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
American cities are preparing for the worst and bracing for ‘stagflation and a possible economic downturn’
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
CNBC
Biden says he doesn't think there will be a recession, if so it will be 'very slight'
"I don't think there will be a recession. If it is, it'll be a very slight recession. That is, we'll move down slightly," Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that was aired Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday told CNBC there will likely be a recession...
Republicans hammer Biden for failed prediction that inflation had peaked last December
President Biden found himself on the receiving end of Republican fire over his failed prediction last December that the high inflation facing Americans had peaked.
FOXBusiness
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Washington Examiner
Biden's plan to cut gas prices ahead of the midterm elections will backfire
Gas prices are on the rise nationally with just weeks until the midterm elections. President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies, fearing political fallout, are starting to panic — and are now reportedly considering a drastic policy response that would actually make everything worse. “White House officials have asked...
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
New York CNN Business — The Federal Reserve’s fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working...
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Biden seeks to downplay final, hot inflation report before midterm elections
President Joe Biden responded to Thursday's higher-than-expected September consumer price index report by reiterating that combating inflation and lowering prices for families remains his "top priority."
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
On The Money — What to know on coming Social Security COLA hike
Need more information about tomorrow’s Social Security cost-of-living adjustment increase? You’ve come to the right place. We’ll also dive into those 16-year-high mortgage rates reached recently, the rebound wholesale inflation has made, and more. But before we get down to brass tacks, have you seen the world’s...
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows
More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.
Washington Examiner
White House: Biden's 'No. 1 focus' is lowering prices before inflation report
President Joe Biden is committed to decreasing consumer prices before the release of September's inflation numbers, according to the White House. The "No. 1 focus" of Biden's economic plan is "lowering costs for the American people, making sure that we are tackling inflation," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
As inflation rages, more Americans are struggling to pay their bills
With painfully high inflation persisting for more than a year, a growing number of Americans are struggling to pay their bills as the price of everyday necessities remains near a four-decade high. That's according to a new LendingTree study, which found that 32% of Americans have paid a bill late...
Biden slammed for claiming 8.2% inflation shows ‘progress:’ ‘What planet is this guy on?’
President Biden’s comments attacking Republicans following the latest inflation report on Thursday were slammed on social media for being tone-deaf and threatening.
Biden says prices “too high” as inflation rises before midterms
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the consumer price index report released on Thursday shows some progress in the fight against higher prices but there is more work to do, according to a statement issued by the White House.
