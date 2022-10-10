ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jimmy Carter
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
On The Money — What to know on coming Social Security COLA hike

Need more information about tomorrow's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment increase? You've come to the right place. We'll also dive into those 16-year-high mortgage rates reached recently, the rebound wholesale inflation has made, and more. But before we get down to brass tacks, have you seen the world's...
BUSINESS
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows

More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.
