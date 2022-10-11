Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Video: Bull moose caught sparring on trail camera in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Two bull moose were caught sparring on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season is from mid-September through mid-October and bulls defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together...
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Lake Mead water crisis is exposing volcanic rock from eruptions 12 million years ago
Scientists are taking advantage of Lake Mead's low water level to study sediment that hasn't been exposed in nearly a century.
montanarightnow.com
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
Frightful Video of a Car Hitting a Moose is a Reminder to Watch for Wildlife in New England
Warning: The following video may be graphic for some people. First of all, the moose was fine. I only watched the video of this majestic moose colliding with this white Jeep Cherokee AFTER I knew he or she was just fine, because let's be honest, it's a brutal video and made me cry.
AOL Corp
Tree trimmer falls to death in wood chipper in California accident
A tree trimmer fell to his gruesome death in a wood chipper Tuesday afternoon in Northern California. The unidentified male worker was in a tree in Menlo Park when he fell, local police said. Tuesday's accident was at least the second time a tree trimmer has died in a wood...
HometownLife.com
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
WMTW
Powerful mid-fall storm on the way for Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful mid-fall storm will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Maine starting Thursday night and will linger for some through Friday afternoon. A powerful cold front will sweep through the areas overnight Thursday into Friday and then find itself stalled out on Friday. Most...
hubcityradio.com
SD Game, Fish, & Park vote against allowing pets in camping facilities
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has denied a proposal to allow pets inside camping facilities like cabins and suites at state park and recreation areas. Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Simpson says more people have pets, in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. A 10-dollar...
CBS News
Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
AOL Corp
Minnesota Trump supporter who falsely accused left-wing vandals of setting fire he staged pleads guilty to fraud
A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds...
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Are Mississippi’s Eligibility Requirements and How Can You Apply?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the food stamp program, helps low-income families and individuals purchase the food they need from authorized locations. In Mississippi, SNAP is administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and benefits are distributed to SNAP recipients via EBT cards each month.
WLWT 5
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days gets adopted
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who hasbeen at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days has finally found his forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter. But...
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Maryland Independence Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
The Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits to low-income households. SNAP is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services and benefits are issued monthly via the Maryland Independence Card, the state’s version of the federal EBT card. Discover: 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fire officials encourage planning, practicing escapes in case of home fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire state Fire Marshal's Office is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association for Fire Prevention Week. Fire officials are encouraging Granite Staters to plan and practice escapes in your home in case there is a fire. Fire officials say once your smoke...
AOL Corp
Mississippi teenager dies after being shot by police officer
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that...
