Washington State

WMUR.com

Video: Bull moose caught sparring on trail camera in New Hampshire

VIDEO: Two bull moose were caught sparring on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season is from mid-September through mid-October and bulls defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together...
ANIMALS
montanarightnow.com

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE
WMTW

Powerful mid-fall storm on the way for Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful mid-fall storm will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Maine starting Thursday night and will linger for some through Friday afternoon. A powerful cold front will sweep through the areas overnight Thursday into Friday and then find itself stalled out on Friday. Most...
MAINE STATE
hubcityradio.com

SD Game, Fish, & Park vote against allowing pets in camping facilities

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has denied a proposal to allow pets inside camping facilities like cabins and suites at state park and recreation areas. Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Simpson says more people have pets, in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. A 10-dollar...
ANIMALS
CBS News

Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
WEARE, NH
wcsx.com

Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened

It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
MICHIGAN STATE
AOL Corp

Mississippi teenager dies after being shot by police officer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that...
GULFPORT, MS

