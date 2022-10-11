Read full article on original website
Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Fulton man accused of 30-year-old murder heads to trial next July
A Callaway County murder suspect is scheduled for a jury trial more than 30 years after the murder occurred. It was Friday when a Callaway County judge scheduled William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton for a jury trial to begin July 17, 2023. Niemet is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Greg Jones of Russellville.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms
A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
La Monte Man Injured After Car Struck by Kenworth
A La Monte man was injured after his car was struck by an 18-wheeler Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2007 Acura TL, driven by 59-year-old Ruben Barajas-Arroyo of La Monte, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of US 50 at R Route T just after 7:30 a.m., and failed to yield to a westbound 2005 Kenworth driven by 63-year-old David W. Meyer of Sedalia.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 14, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies arrested Sierra D. Vallejos, 35, of Hughesville, in the 500 block of North Main Street in Hughesville. Vallejos had an active Pettis County warrant for felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Exceeding $1,000 in Damage). Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9:00 p.m Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street. All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason The post Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County
For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
kmmo.com
LA MONTE MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
A La Monte man was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Friday, October 14. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 59-year-old Ruben Arroyo attempted to cross the westbound lanes of the highway from the median. Arroyo failed to yield and traveled into the path of a truck striking the towed unit of the truck.
Fire destroys home in Pettis County
Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing
UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Man Wanted In Miller County Now Wanted In Moniteau County As Well
A man on parole who has outstanding warrants in Miller County for stealing, burglary and resisting arrest is now also being sought by the Moniteau County Sheriffs Department for a theft earlier this week. Sheriff Tony Wheatley says the suspect Timmy Ray Whittle faces new charges of tampering with a...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug charge
A Sedalia man is sentenced to prison for a drug charge. Jason Klein, 45, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in July after a jury deliberated for just 12 minutes. The court also deemed Klein a prior and persistent offender. On Tuesday, Klein was sentenced to 10 years...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Thursday, September 6th, 2022, a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Betty J Brown, age 47 of Clinton, MO attempted to overtake vehicle 2, driven by John H Shrock, age 24 of Windsor, MO at an intersection. Vehicle 2 made a left turn in the intersection and vehicle 1 struck the driver’s side of vehicle 2. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. All occupants refused medical treatment at the scene of the accident.
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
