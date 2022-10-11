Read full article on original website
WATCH: 4-Star DL Hunter Osborne can not wait to get to Alabama
Hunter Osborne can not wait to get to Alabama to join the Crimson Tide. The Hewitt-Trussville product also has his eyes on a few top recruits he wants to join him in Tuscaloosa. Osborne discussed that and more in an interview with Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith. The full interview can be streamed below:
Mental mistakes have Alabama trailing Tennessee at halftime
Tennessee fans enjoyed the first half of Alabama versus the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mental mistakes have the Crimson Tide trailing 20-28 at halftime. Alabama had 10 penalties and lost a fumble. Bryce Young started the matchup for Alabama. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 205 yards and a...
Alabama fans react to the first half performance against Tennessee
The Third Saturday in October has been filled with fireworks on the offensive side of the football. At the half, Alabama currently trails Tennessee 28-20 but the Crimson Tide’s struggles on the road have once again popped up during the game. Several penalties and mental mistakes had put Alabama...
Former Alabama players not happy with officiating from Tennessee game
Alabama had its most penalties in the Nick Saban era (17) against Tennessee in a 49-52 loss. Several former Crimson Tide players were disappointed with the officiating of the matchup. Some moments happened where Tennessee should have been called for a penalty, but the flag was not thrown. Alabama fans...
Alabama fans react to Tennessee defeating Alabama
Alabama fans shared their reaction to Alabama football and Tennessee football’s final score via social media.
5-Star Alabama commits set to square off
Mill Creek and Buford will square off in a battle of the unbeatens Friday, and a pair of Alabama commits will collide in this highly-anticipated matchup. Caleb Downs and Mill Creek will travel to Buford to take on Justice Haynes and the Wolves Friday. Haynes and Downs are both verbally committed to Alabama, and both garner a five-star rating.
Lane Kiffin references ‘Rocky Block’ play during Tennessee’s game winning field goal vs Alabama
There aren’t many coaches in the world of sports who handle social media better than Lane Kiffin and on Saturday during Alabama’s game against Tennessee, Kiffin once again proved why he’s one of the best follows in college football. As the Volunteers lined up to kick a...
Georgia Tech hires Alabama’s J Batt for its new athletic director
A pivotal person behind the University of Alabama’s success in athletics is on the move. According to reports, Georgia Tech has hired J Batt of the Crimson Tide to be its new athletic director. Batt has served as Alabama’s executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer since 2017. He has overseen Crimson Tide Foundation, the ticket office, TIDE PRIDE, event management, facilities, grounds, and many other projects.
Nick Saban says Alabama ‘is ready to execute its plan’ against Tennessee
He provided updates on quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Jaylen Moody, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban looked excited to discuss how the players responded in practice for Tennessee on Thursday during his radio show. Tennessee has not beaten Alabama since Saban became the head coach in 2007. Eric Ainge...
WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference After Alabama vs. Tennessee
Nick Saban talked to the media after Alabama football and Tennessee wrapped up things Saturday. The full presser can be streamed above.
Can Alabama’s offensive line control the game against Tennessee’s defensive front?
Alabama’s offensive line faced the best pass-rushing team in the Southeastern Conference two weeks ago and held it to one sack. The Crimson Tide did more than hold its own versus Arkansas, but will it bring the energy against Tennessee?. Nick Saban told reporters Thursday during his radio show...
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold continue to grow as Alabama’s starting cornerbacks
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have earned Alabama’s starting cornerback roles with their consistent play. The former five-star recruits have continued to grow as a duo for the Crimson Tide. McKinstry has started at cornerback for Alabama every game this season, and Arnold has started five of Alabama’s six games, including the last four. Nick Saban said the pair has been the Crimson Tide’s most consistent cornerbacks this season ahead of Alabama’s win over Texas A&M.
Nick Saban does not want Alabama’s Will Reichard focused on missed kicks, calls him an ‘assassin’
Alabama had not had a consistent placekicker in the Nick Saban era since Jeremy Shelley in 2012. Will Reichard, a senior, has brought that level of consistency to the Crimson Tide. He arrived in Alabama’s 2019 recruiting class as a three-star from Hoover (Ala.) High School. Reichard sustained a hip flexor injury in 2019, but he rebounded to have a perfect season in 2020. People gushed over the Crimson Tide’s explosive offense under Steve Sarkisian, but Reichard made all 14 field goals — including a 52-yarder against Georgia. He also made all 84 PAT attempts, assisting the Tide to a national championship.
Alabama fan gives her analysis and prediction on Tennessee via TikTok
If one is looking at national media to predict the winner for Saturday between Alabama and Tennessee, the Crimson Tide should not travel to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Several pundits have the Volunteers upsetting the Tide. An Alabama fan decided to use TikTok to break down the rivalry matchup....
The “Bama Elite” podcast crew breaks down Bryce Young, Alabama-Tennessee matchup
The Alabama-Tennessee matchup feels like a rivalry game again this season. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have won the last 15 meetings against the Volunteers since 2007, but Tennessee fans and national media feel different about Saturday’s game. Several media pundits have the Vols upsetting the Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance and CBS has the call on the matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young during radio show
With just two days to go until Alabama kicks off against Tennessee, the status of the Crimson Tide’s quarterback remains in question. Head coach Nick Saban spoke about Bryce Young during his weekly radio show as he provided the latest update on the status of the Heisman Trophy winner.
