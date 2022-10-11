Read full article on original website
JV Tigers Win Big Against the Cougars
The JV Belton Tigers took on the Pflugerville Connally Cougars on Thursday night in front of a big home crowd. The Tigers Defense were the first to go out on the field, and after 1 first down by the Cougars the Tigers found their rhythm and were able to force a punt. The Tigers offense saw a miscue on the first play of the drive when a snap went low and forced the running back to jump on the ball and back the Tigers up on second down. However, the Tigers were able to execute properly on the second play and Josiah Martinez found Glen Slaton for an 80 yard touchdown catch and throw! The Tigers kept the up the pressure all night against the Cougars and had some fantastic plays on the defensive side of the ball. Linebackers Hayden Holman and Ian Mcgarry were making plays in the back field throughout the night. The secondary also came up big with a few interceptions against the Cougars. Nicholas Angell and Jacob Martinez each recorded an interception on the night! The Offense was rolling through the night as well, big contributors for the offense include Lake Fine with 2 touchdowns on long runs, Glen Slaton with 1 touchdown catch, Collin Sallee with 1 touchdown catch, and Len’nijah Biggiers with 1 touchdown run. The Tigers look to build off of the big win and continue to improve through the bye week next week. The Tigers will be back in action in two weeks on October 27th on the road against Killeen Chaparral at 6 PM.
SBMS Split Games with Travis
Tigers took on the Mustangs from Travis Middles School. The Tigers had a rough day against a really tough Mustang defense. The offense had trouble moving the ball at times which put the Tigers in bad field position. The Tigers did manage to get on the score board with a long Kick-Off return by Connor Hanlon, however that would be the only time the Tigers crossed the goal-line. The Tigers kept fighting until but was unable to recover, giving them their first loss of the season. Stand-outs for the Tigers: Saul Garcia-Loyde, Landen Burrier, Asa Kahler, Kaeden Alimbuyao.
District 22-5A Results!!! Belton XC Regional Qualifiers!!
The Belton Tigers and Lady Tigers competed today in the District 22-5A XC Meet @ the H.O.T Soccer Complex in Waco. All teams represented very well!!! The Varsity boys were District Champs, being lead by junior Briac Ybanez with a time of 15:57. The Varsity Girls were 2nd place overall with Olivia Brillhart leading the pack with a time of 18:12. Olivia Brillhart was the District 22-5A Girls Champ! The JV girls were 2nd place overall with the JV boys finishing 4th place overall. There were many PR’s and a great amount of accomplishments over the 2022 Cross Country season. Both Belton Varsity teams are Regional qualifiers and will compete in Huntsville on Tuesday, Oct. 25th hosted by Sam Houston University.
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua Update
Last night Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (EJ), the Baylor MBB team, and Baylor athletics provided a first detailed update on EJ’s injury progression. In a 16 minute video that is worth every minute of the watch, Jon went deep and got vulnerable on what has been going on for the last 8 months. Some quick thoughts from me before I quit rambling and let the video speak for itself.
TIGER GOLF – Copperas Cove Tournament Results
Freshman Owen Babcock shot 78 to finish as the tournament’s Bronze Medalist and lead TIGER TWO to a 2nd place finish in the 12 team Copperas Cove Fall Invitational @ the Hills of Cove Golf Club. Other Tiger golfers were junior Kason Wolfe, and sophomores Chase Aggers and Braydan...
Chaparral football player runs from the sidelines to the stables
KILLEEN, Texas — High school football in Central Texas means nights under the lights and stars in the making. Chaparral High School has one star of its own, running back Kenneth Johnson. "I've always wanted to play varsity as a freshman," Kenneth Johnson, a Chaparral High School freshman running...
3 Texas A&M commits Texas football can flip this fall
As Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to round out this cycle on a high note, work is still being done by this staff on the trail to build up the 2023 recruiting class ahead of signing day. Texas has a solid 2023 recruiting class built up since the summer.
Belton Volleyball Travel Itinerary: Waco High School 10/14
3:30 p.m. – Leave BHS with Red, JV & Varsity. 6:30 p.m. – Junior Varsity & Freshman Red matches. *We will have bus riders call/text their rides when we are 10-15 minutes away from BHS.*. Please fill out the parent sign out form by 5:00 p.m. Thursday if...
Belton takes the Fall Classic in a nail-biter!
Over the weekend our swim team hosted the Belton ISD Fall Invitational, in which Belton High School placed 1st overall!!! There were twelve teams in total, in which combined scores for the top five teams are provided below. Sydney Alamein placed first on the Girls 200 IM with a time of 2:19:05. Caleb Bovell also made a splash by placing first in the 50 (00:23:21) and 100 (00:52:11) Freestyle events. Lili Nelson, Z Gingerich, Malia Rodriguez, and Sydney Alamein showed great teamwork in the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays by placing first in each event. We look forward to continuing our success at the Round Rock Invitational on October 29th!
SB 8th grade boys come home with district championship!
Yesterday, our South Belton Cross Country Team competed in their district meet. Our 7th grade girls placed 6th overall with Bella Castle placing 5th and Penelope Connell placing 16th. Our 8th grade girls also placed 6th with Ava Rutledge placing 17th. Our 7th grade boys placed 5th overall and Juan Aldava placed 8th and Emiliano Gloria placed 25th. Our 8th grade boys came home with a district championship! Brock Christenson placed 1st, Ezra Kahler placed 7th, Chandler Mangnall placed 9th, Alex Castelean placed 10th, and Anthony Rodriguez placed 26th giving our 8th grade boys a 13 point lead. Our Cross Country Team has really had a great season and we could not be more proud of how they finished!
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
Rouse beat Killeen Chaparral 30-0 to round out a light slate of games across Central Texas.
HOMECOMING KING & QUEEN
Azula Hunter-Thiam was named the Wimberley High School Homecoming Queen and Tru Couch was named the Homecoming King. The duo were crowned at halftime of the Texan football game versus Jarrell. The Texans took care of their end of the bargain as well with a 73-14 victory. Other seniors on the Homecoming Court were Jackson Boyle, Austin Hooper, Elijah Strickland, Lauren Boyle, Izzy Frank and Kinbe Perez. The juniors were Ace Gonzales and Macey Hollar, the sophomores were Waylen Duyck and Jillian Kiowski and the freshmen were Noah Ramirez and Macee Chessher.
Austin third-grade football player finds perfect prosthetic fit
AUSTIN, Texas - Like many eight-year-old boys, Jeremiah Canady loves playing flag football. But he’s gone through more than most kids his age in order to even be able to participate. Jeremiah was just three years old when he was injured in a lawn mowing accident. He had been...
LETTERS: No love lost for Matt Rhule; Citizen Fire Academy graduate lauds program
So Matt Rhule got fired from his job with the Panthers — poor baby! I can’t say I’m sorry to see it happen to him, considering what he did to Baylor. He’s not a man of his word, as evidenced by the fact he dumped the contract he had with Baylor to go to the NFL. Obvious that for him, it’s only about the money. Sad that a person’s word means so little. I would caution any college/university about hiring him because he cannot be trusted to fulfill or honor his word/contract.
Hot and humid leading up to strong cold front
Hot and humid leading up to our next cold front expected to arrive late Sunday. Rain and cooler temperatures will follow early next week. --Kristen Currie
Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes
AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
Circuit of the Americas gears up for Formula 1 race by adjusting shuttle plans
This year, COTA has doubled the number of shuttles compared to previous years, meaning there will be more than 600 buses transporting F1 attendees to and from the race.
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
