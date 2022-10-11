Amazon Prime Day deals 2022 - live blog: cheap headphones, turntables, speakers, vinyl and more

Listen up, music lovers! Today marks the start of Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day Early Access deals event . It’s not really Amazon Prime Day #2, but it also kind of is... Either way, this is a chance to get a jump on your Christmas shopping and, most importantly, uncover offers that could potentially rival this year’s Black Friday music deals – we’re talking cut-price headphones from the biggest brands, earth-shattering speaker offers, money off vinyl, record players, collectibles and more.

So, if you or anyone in your family is of the musical persuasion, now might be the best time to save money on music gear ahead of Christmas, whether you’re looking for stocking fillers, novelties, handmade gifts or their main present.

Today isn’t just about Amazon, either. Plenty of other massive retailers are getting in on the action and slashing prices across the board. We’re keeping a close eye on all of them over the next two days

With that, this live blog is here to highlight the very best deals in the Amazon Prime Day Early Access sale and beyond, as they happen, to ensure you never miss out on the biggest savings.

Need some inspiration before you commit to a purchase? Try our guide to the best gifts for music lovers first.

Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals 2022: Best deals right now

Afternoon all! Louder’s eCommerce Editor Chris here. So, those sneaky peeps at Amazon have snuck another Prime Day in - the second of the year - ahead of Black Friday!

We’ve taken a good look at the deals on offer so far and, if you’re of a musical persuasion then there are loads of major discounts to be found, whether you’re buying for yourself or looking to get the jump on your Christmas shopping.

We’ll be sharing all the best offers we find right here on this Amazon Prime Day live blog. We’ll be focusing mainly on cool stuff like headphones and speakers, but we’ll share discounts on other cool stuff like Lego, vinyl and collectibles if we spot any too.

For now the deals we share will mainly be for UK shoppers, but to our American friends, don’t worry - we’ll be highlighting plenty of US-centric deals later on today.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Sweet Marshall speaker deal!

Here’s a sweet deal to get you started. Marshall not only boasts more rock cred than most brands, but they might damn fine speakers and headphones too. The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker is a case in point – a beautifully-branded bit of kit which positively rocks. It delivers a connection range of up to 30 metres and includes beautifully tactile tone controls on the top panel - just like you'd find on a Marshall amp. Today you can save a massive 32% at Amazon.

This deal comes at the same as Marshall has announced a seriously stealthy all-black version of its killer Emberton portable speaker .

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker: Was £239.99, now £164 at Amazon

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's top-tier headphones for a great price

Sony upgraded their celebrated Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones back in May this year with the super cool Sony WH-1000XM5. They boast awesome noise cancelling with crystal clear audio bolstered by Adaptive Sound Control that tweaks the audio depending on your environment, which is particularly useful when moving between indoor and outdoor settings. They're comfortable too and with up to 30-hours battery life, you'll not have to charge them every other hour. This is a top deal on the headphones in black.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Was £380, now £299 at Amazon

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd gen) get their first discount for Prime Day!

Here’s one for you US readers… It wasn’t long ago that Apple dropped the second iteration of their killer AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. This writer uses his religiously for wearing on the move, video calls with work, tempering the cries of a newborn baby… The new version takes all that was great about the originals – slim form factor, Active Noise Cancelling, Spatial Audio and comfortable fit – and turns it up to 11. ANC is better, voices calls are clearer and you can now adjust the volume right there on either AirPod with the swipe of a finger. We’re planning on upgrading ours just for that feature alone, especially with this $26 saving at Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was $249, now $223.24, save $26 at Amazon

(Image credit: House Of Marley)

Turn it up for the price going down on this sustainable turntable



You can save a healthy £74 on this sustainably-crafted bamboo record player thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale. It boasts Bluetooth pairing for hooking up to your wireless headphones or speaker system, plus USB recording so you can digitize your favourite records and transfer them to a digital device for listening on the go. There's little to dislike about this budget turntable . You can read more about it in our House Of Marley Stir It Up turnable review .



House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable: Was £249.99, now £175.99 at Amazon



Need some more guidance? Take a look at our comprehensive buyer's guides covering all types of record player:

(Image credit: Amazon)

Grab an Amazon Echo Dot for a great price this Prime Day

Amazon’s Echo Dot 4th generation smart speaker is a great option if you’re looking for a good all-round speaker that does a little bit of everything. You’ll be able to use the power of your voice to control everything from your favourite sounds to those weekly podcasts that you just can’t get enough of. It’s also incredibly handy for finding out the latest sport scores, weather updates, news headlines - and can even control your smart phone. Live with it for a couple of weeks and you’ll forget how you managed before you had one.

Amazon Echo Dot: Was £49.99, now £19.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe)

A Beatles classic finally gets remastered - pre-order with a neat saving

The long-awaited special edition box set reissue of The Beatles classic Revolver album was announced last month - and it’s packed with loads of content. Along with the album tracks, which have been remixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and Dolby Atmos, this edition will also include 28 early versions of tracks alongside three home demos. There’s also a 100-page book with a foreword by Paul McCartney, detailed track notes and more. It’s presented on heavyweight 180g vinyl and will also contain a 7-inch single. The Special Edition Super Deluxe version won't be released until October 28, but if you pre-order it now from Amazon, you’ll get a 13% reduction.

The Beatles: Revolver Super Deluxe: Was £194.99, now £169.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Sony)

Lightning deal alert!

Earlier today, I mentioned that Amazon were selling the Sony LinkBuds S wireless noise cancelling headphones for a knockdown price on our Sony headphones deals story . Well, if you’re quick, you’ll be able to grab them for a new knockdown price, with the online retailer offering a whopping 44% price reduction as part of a lighting deal. As always with these, you need to be quick as once they’re gone at this price, they won’t be back.

To quickly sum up, they’re lightweight, wireless, sound great, you can easily switch between ambient sound and noise cancelling, have a 20-hour battery life and have a IPX4 water resistance rating. Go!

Sony LinkBuds S: Were £180, now £99.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon)

Last chance for amazing Amazon Music Unlimited offer

There are loads of music streaming services available right now, and each tries to offer their unique spin on the way most of us consume our music on the go. Trying before you buy, then, is important as you’ll get a feel for the service, discover how many of your favourite artists are onboard and see how your new headphones or Bluetooth speaker set up handles the music. If you’ve been on the fence about Amazon Music Unlimited, this is a great chance to dive in as they’re offering four months free to new subscribers. This will give you more than enough time to explore what’s on offer, with the price coming in at $8.99/£8.99 a month once the trial period is over. Be quick though, as the hours are counting down on this offer.

Amazon Music Unlimited: Four months for free

(Image credit: Roku)

Get 46% off this 4K Roku streaming stick!

You can make any TV smart with this discrete streaming stick. Plug it straight into your TV’s HDMI port and start streaming services including Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix, Paramount+ and more (as long as you have subscriptions, obvs). That means you can watch cool music shows like Beatles docs Get Back, Pam and Tony and the recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London, or binge of horror flicks as you gear up for Halloween!

4K Roku streaming stick: Was $49.99, now $26.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Funko)

Iron Maiden’s Eddie goes Pop!

We’ve been on the hunt for deals on collectables, and when we saw this beauty for sale on Amazon, we had to include it here. It’s the second time Funko have focused on Iron Maiden mascot Eddie, but this is perhaps their best yet. The Powerslave Pop! Album figure mimics the cover of Iron Maiden’s classic 1984 album and it also comes with the cover art in a case. Eddie has never looked so good as far as we’re concerned and this is a bit of a must-have. This particular deal is only available in the US, but Amazon UK have a ton of other Funko figures on sale , so dive in and see if anything takes your fancy.

Funko Pop! Albums: Iron Maiden Powerslave: Was $24.99, now $17.07

(Image credit: Jack Daniel's)

Jack Daniel’s keeps on rocking

When it comes to the marriage between rock’n’roll and alcohol, Jack Daniel’s stands above all others. It’s been swigged on stage by rock stars down through the years, mixed with coke and ice to make “The Lemmy”, enjoyed neat in rock clubs around the world, while Jack Daniel’s t-shirts have been worn by band members for as long as I can remember. So here’s a fun gift idea for the Jack fan in your life. This 70cl bottle of Jack Daniel’s Old No.7 Tennessee whiskey sits snuggly in its very own guitar case - and best of all, it comes with a metal guitar head screw-on bottle stopper! We’re pretty sure this would go down well at Christmas, and you can grab it now with 12% off at Amazon.

Jack Daniel’s guitar gift set: Was £39.79, now £34.99

(Image credit: Guitar Center)

Save hundreds on guitar gear at Guitar Center



While today is (mostly) all about Amazon Prime Day, not all the money-saving action is happening on Amazon. If you like to play music as much as listen to it, then you probably use events like Prime Day to stock up on music-making gear, whether that's bulk-buying strings and picks, to savings hundreds on a new guitar, amp or drum set. We usually wait until Black Friday to share major guitar offers, but right now Guitar Center has some seriously tempting offers as part of its Guitar-A-Thon sale. They've got everything from a killer $179 off this stunning limited edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green, $200 off this well-specced Plus Top Fender Player Telecaster (now just $679.99) and a mega $100 off the shred-tastic EVH Wolfgang WG Standard Bomber in black .but that's just the tip of the iceberg...



Save $$$ in the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale