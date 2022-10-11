Oklahoma Names Captains for Matchup with Kansas

The Sooners once again have announced a new set of five captains ahead of their Week 7 matchup with No. 19 Kansas.

Another week, another set of captains for Oklahoma.

As they have all season, the Sooners have announced an entirely new set of captains this week heading into the team’s seventh game of the year against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks.

Back on home soil, running back Eric Gray , wide receiver Drake Stoops , defensive end Ethan Downs , long snapper Kasey Kelleher and cornerback Woodi Washington will do the honors on Saturday.

Through Oklahoma’s offensive struggles in recent weeks, one of the most reliable constants has been Gray who continues to be productive game after game.

Stoops’ role as a team leader has been well-documented as well as being a fan favorite, with him donning the captain status once again this week.

Downs and Washington are two of the main faces of the Sooners defense and will be heavily leaned upon to try and turn the tide after a rough few weeks in Big 12 play.

Keller, the longtime long snapper for OU, has been the snapper for every Oklahoma kick and punt but one over the past four and half seasons.

The Sooners will match up with the Jayhawks on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.