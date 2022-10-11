ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze.

The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich , took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert.

WHAT DID SHE JUST SAY? FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING JOHNNY DEPP TRIAL: PHOTOS

Depp is currently on his sold-out American tour following his headline making defamation trial — which he won — against ex-wife Amber Heard . The Hollywood hunk was awarded a total of $10.35 million in damages after claiming that the actress defamed him in her The Washington Post op-ed by labeling herself a victim of domestic violence. She did not directly name her former partner in the story.

Aside from the bombshell allegations lodged at both the plaintiff and defendant shocking the public, rumors swirled that the Dark Shadows star was romancing his all star attorney Camille Vasquez , however, it was his other lawyer that he reportedly had his sight set on.

As OK! previously reported , Depp is dating his 37-year-old attorney who represented him in his 2020 libel lawsuit against The Sun, Joelle Rich , but the two are not exclusive yet.

AMBER HEARD'S SISTER SLAMS 'DISGUSTING' MTV OVER JOHNNY DEPP'S VIRTUAL VMAS APPEARANCE

Rich — who is currently in the process of divorcing her husband, with whom she shares two children — was even on hand to support her man at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia during the weeks-long trial, although the two are trying to keep their romance private.

"There was no professional obligation for her being there," an insider revealed. "It was personal."

According to a source close to the pair, "their chemistry is off the charts," and the relationship may end up going the distance, as friends see the two as "the real deal."

New York Post obtained the photos of Depp signing autographs in New York.

