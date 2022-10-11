ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Raises $165M in New Funding

The crypto bear market may have scared off retail investors, but it hasn’t driven away venture capitalists looking to fund DeFi projects. Uniswap announced its latest raise of $165 million today, led by Polychain Capital. Joining Polychain Capital in the Series B funding round are a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV...
No Big Deal: ZEBEDEE Contributes to Bitcoin Lightning Network Open Source Development

Bitcoin-centric startup ZEBEDEE announced a new initiative that contributes open source code and products to the Lightning Network space. ZEBEDEE, a crypto startup focused on payment solutions using the speedy Lightning Network, has launched a new initiative to contribute open-source code and products to the layer-2 protocol built on top of Bitcoin.
Tether Eliminates Commercial Paper From Reserves in Transparency Push

Having battled rumors before, the stablecoin hopes to remove all doubt. Tether has completely eliminated commercial paper from its reserves. The largest stablecoin announced the milestone today in a blog post that it would replace those investments with U.S. Treasury Bills. Commercial paper is unsecured, short-term debt issued by a...
Sushi, Lido Finance Drop 10% as Top DeFi Tokens Plunge

Over the past 24 hours, tokens underpinning popular DeFi protocols like SushiSwap and Lido Finance have taken a battering. It's blood red in the world of DeFi on Thursday morning. Tokens backing decentralized finance protocols including SushiSwap, Lido Finance, Curve, and Uniswap have all plummeted over the past day, according...
This Week in Coins: Google Cloud, BNY Mellon News Doesn't Boost Bitcoin, Ethereum

High inflation readings from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics have turned investors off of crypto for the moment. It was the fourth consecutive week of losses or no movement for Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which dipped lower at the end of this week after more high inflation readings from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-to-Crypto Transfers

Crypto wallet MetaMask is making it easier for users to turn their fiat into crypto through an integration with fintech firm Sardine, MetaMask parent company ConsenSys announced this week. MetaMask users will now be able to fund their crypto wallets via bank transfers instantly, instead of having to wait for...
How Gitcoin Taps Community Voting to Give Out Millions in Crypto

Gitcoin's fundraising and partnerships lead explains how its grants work and the importance of community voting. Despite the protracted crypto winter, Gitcoin continues to fund critical global projects for the public good. In March, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, Gitcoin Grants sent nearly $1 million in Ethereum donations to the Ukrainian government and NGOs operating in the region during the Russian invasion.
Binance Launches $500 Million Lending Pool for Bitcoin Miners

Soaring energy costs, low Bitcoin prices, and high mining difficulty mean miners are turning to lenders, like Binance, to stay afloat. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled a $500 million lending pool for Bitcoin miners, as a combination of energy costs, low Bitcoin prices, and higher-than-ever mining difficulty strains the sector.
Solana Price Falls Below $30 for First Time Since June

Solana (SOL) fell below $30 this morning for the first time since June, per data from CoinGecko. The network has faced ongoing stability issues, including a period of downtime on September 30. The crypto market is in the red this morning amid continued wider economic turmoil, and top coins like...
Mango DAO Offers Hacker $47M to Settle Without Pressing Charges

The hacker stole over $100 million in crypto from the Mango Markets Exchange on Tuesday, and may get to keep almost half of it. Mango DAO has offered a deal to the thief who made off with $100 million in crypto from an exploit in the Mango Markets platform earlier this week—a way to avoid a criminal investigation and pay off bad debt.
Binance Burns as Many BNB Tokens as Hacker Minted From Thin Air

Binance today completed its 21st quarterly burn of BNB tokens, effectively compensating for the losses incurred from its bridge hack last week. BNB is the native cryptocurrency of the BNB Chain, formerly known as the Binance Smart Chain, which is a competitor to Ethereum. A “burn” is when tokens are permanently removed from a cryptocurrency’s supply, and is generally used as a measure against inflation. Today’s burn took 2,065,152.42 BNB, worth over $549 million at current prices, off the market.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Erase Losses Following Hot Inflation Report

Leading cryptocurrencies in Bitcoin and Ethereum followed stocks’ rebound after yesterday’s CPI report showed continued inflation woes. Bitcoin and Ethereum have recovered all losses from yesterday, following their plunging in response to the release of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index (CPI), which was up 8.2% from last year’s numbers.
Magic Eden Losing Market Share as Solana NFT Traders Reject Royalties

Are creator NFT royalties on the way out on Solana? Zero-royalty trading platforms are quickly gaining traction, and Magic Eden is adapting. Magic Eden’s Solana NFT market share is quickly falling as trading platforms that reject creator royalties are gaining popularity. Hadeswap, a decentralized exchange-like alternative to traditional NFT...
