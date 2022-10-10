ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500

The S&P 500's 2nd-quarter earnings per share is set to drop 10% thanks to Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline. S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#Stock#The Stock Market#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#3m Co#General Electric Co#Automated Insights
msn.com

The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says

The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, according to Oppenheimer's head technical analyst Ari Wald. His comments come amid a volatile month for US stocks after the Federal Reserve issued another 75-point rate hike in September, sticking to its pledge to bring inflation back to target levels. The Fed's hawkishness has sent stocks spiraling, with the S&P 500 notching a new closing low at the end of last month.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise

Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
STOCKS
msn.com

Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks Under $50 to Buy This Week

Despite widespread recession concerns, Jim Cramer believes that the market could see an outsized rally in the near term as per historical trends. Given this backdrop, we think investors should...
STOCKS
Yahoo!

Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart

With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
STOCKS
parktelegraph.com

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Takes Center Stage

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$1.48, or +3.68%, to $41.7. Volume reached 905,921 shares, with price reaching a high of $41.7 and a low of $41.5. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Wells Fargo Donates $1 Million Toward Hurricane Relief in Florida.
STOCKS
msn.com

Dow soars 900 points on gains in Walgreens Boots, JPMorgan Chase shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is soaring Thursday afternoon with shares of Walgreens Boots and JPMorgan Chase delivering strong returns for the index. Shares of Walgreens Boots and JPMorgan Chase have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow is trading 901 points (3.1%) higher. Walgreens Boots's shares are up $1.95 (6.1%) while those of JPMorgan Chase are up $5.63, or 5.4%, combining for a roughly 50-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Dow Chevron and 3M A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

PepsiCo To Surge Over 12%? Plus Morgan Stanley Sees $420 For This Stock

Wedbush boosted the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. PEP from $185 to $190. Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. PepsiCo shares rose 0.1% to $169.56 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR from $550 to $420. Morgan Stanley...
STOCKS
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to start busy week of earnings, inflation data

U.S. stocks extended a downtrend on Monday to start the week lower as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation reports. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led declines, dropping 1% to a two-year low as a set of fresh restrictions by the Biden administration on China's access to American technology sent chip stocks tanking and weighed on the broader tech sector. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed roughly 90 points, or 0.3%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy