Oregon State

The Oregonian

President Biden touches down in Oregon, will tout prescription price relief for seniors, raise money for Tina Kotek

President Joe Biden touched down in Oregon Friday evening for his second visit of the year. He’s here to tout prescription drug price relief for seniors, raise money for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek and try to ignite the Democratic base in the Portland area as Oregon Democrats face tough races for governor, Congress and the statehouse.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Lifestyle
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon's next governor: week in review

It’s go time in the Oregon governor’s race, with just over three weeks until Election Day and ballots set to start going out to voters around the state Wednesday. Oregon elections often fail to get much attention in Washington, D.C. and national media coverage. But this year, Oregon’s tight race for governor, along with close congressional runoffs, are drawing heightened attention and spending from national party organizations.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Lawmaker Andrea Salinas, businessman Mike Erickson tout differing backgrounds in tight 6th Congressional District race

Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District, initially considered safely Democratic, has become a battleground between progressive state Rep. Andrea Salinas and Republican businessman Mike Erickson, as both candidates sling mud at each other and tout their differing backgrounds in government and business. Salinas points to her track record of sponsoring...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Malice vs. incompetence: Steve Duin column

I often quote the adage that we should not ascribe to malice that which is better explained by incompetence. Don’t assume the worst. As a Robert A. Heinlein character says in “Logic of Empire,” his 1941 novella, “You have attributed conditions to villainy that simply result from stupidity.”
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Johnson brings best from both parties

Oregon is in trouble with rising crime and homelessness. There are three candidates for governor: a Democrat, a Republican and an independent. The question arises as to who is the best candidate to address these issues. In my view it is the independent candidate, Betsy Johnson. She has made fighting crime and keeping people safe a priority in her campaign.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

President Biden highlights fight against Big Pharma in Portland speech

President Joe Biden touted Democrats as American families’ champion against Big Pharma on Saturday at the East Portland Community Center. Biden spoke about how the Inflation Reduction Act will lower drug costs for seniors on the first day of open enrollment for Medicare. The bill Biden signed in August seeks to lower energy and healthcare costs for families who have been hit by the most rapid consumer price increases in four decades.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Providence Health faces Oregon consumer protection investigation

The Oregon Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the financial practices of Providence Health & Services, the state’s largest hospital group. The consumer protection arm of the department is leading the probe, said Kristina Edmunson, spokesperson for the department. It is at this point a civil investigation rather than criminal, she added.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kotek choice clear

Thank you for your article in Sunday’s paper regarding Christine Drazan, (“Christine Drazan: Republican candidate for governor brings experience as budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9) The information made it crystal clear to me that I will vote for Tina Kotek because Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson would make Oregonians less safe by weakening gun purchase red flag laws; I believe in a woman’s right to choose; and Drazan and Johnson have partnered with industries that want to dial back on environmental regulations. They’ve also admitted as much in debates. Do your homework, Oregon, and research these candidates before voting. Claudia Miller, Portland.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Medicare Guide 2023: Open enrollment begins today, Oct. 15

Medicare, the federal health insurance program that benefits almost 1 million people in Oregon, helps pay for a variety of medical costs. But there are many expenses — like co-insurance, co-payments and deductibles — that basic Medicare (called Original Medicare) does not cover. Co-insurance is the percentage of costs a patient pays after meeting the deductible, while co-payments are a charge for each time a patient uses a service, typically visiting a doctor. The deductible is a portion each patient pays before health insurance kicks in.
OREGON STATE
