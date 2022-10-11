Read full article on original website
Related
Parts of Oregon have smokiest air in the nation, as state issues air quality advisory that includes Portland
Warm, dry autumn weather and persistent Northwest wildfires have created the worst air quality in the nation in parts of Oregon – prompting officials to issue an advisory Friday that includes Portland and the Willamette Valley. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality warned that smoky air could linger into...
Weekend weather: Record high temperatures expected in the Portland area
After a cool start to the morning, many areas in the Willamette Valley are expected to see temperatures in the 80s today. The hazy, warm weather will continue Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The record high for Oct. 15 in Portland was set in 2015 at 80 degrees....
President Biden touches down in Oregon, will tout prescription price relief for seniors, raise money for Tina Kotek
President Joe Biden touched down in Oregon Friday evening for his second visit of the year. He’s here to tout prescription drug price relief for seniors, raise money for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek and try to ignite the Democratic base in the Portland area as Oregon Democrats face tough races for governor, Congress and the statehouse.
Fans, bands show their spirit in Week 7 of Oregon high school football: See 50 photos from this week’s games
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: The Oregonian/OregonLive is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery to see if we photographed you or your favorite high school athlete, and choose “Get Photo” to download free print-quality images. Week 7 of Oregon high school football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
It’s go time in the Oregon governor’s race, with just over three weeks until Election Day and ballots set to start going out to voters around the state Wednesday. Oregon elections often fail to get much attention in Washington, D.C. and national media coverage. But this year, Oregon’s tight race for governor, along with close congressional runoffs, are drawing heightened attention and spending from national party organizations.
Oregon gun control Measure 114 attracts national attention as one of strictest in U.S.
One of the nation’s strictest gun control measures will go before Oregon voters next month because of volunteer signature gatherers as young as 11 and as old as 94. Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Lawmaker Andrea Salinas, businessman Mike Erickson tout differing backgrounds in tight 6th Congressional District race
Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District, initially considered safely Democratic, has become a battleground between progressive state Rep. Andrea Salinas and Republican businessman Mike Erickson, as both candidates sling mud at each other and tout their differing backgrounds in government and business. Salinas points to her track record of sponsoring...
Malice vs. incompetence: Steve Duin column
I often quote the adage that we should not ascribe to malice that which is better explained by incompetence. Don’t assume the worst. As a Robert A. Heinlein character says in “Logic of Empire,” his 1941 novella, “You have attributed conditions to villainy that simply result from stupidity.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Readers respond: Johnson brings best from both parties
Oregon is in trouble with rising crime and homelessness. There are three candidates for governor: a Democrat, a Republican and an independent. The question arises as to who is the best candidate to address these issues. In my view it is the independent candidate, Betsy Johnson. She has made fighting crime and keeping people safe a priority in her campaign.
President Biden highlights fight against Big Pharma in Portland speech
President Joe Biden touted Democrats as American families’ champion against Big Pharma on Saturday at the East Portland Community Center. Biden spoke about how the Inflation Reduction Act will lower drug costs for seniors on the first day of open enrollment for Medicare. The bill Biden signed in August seeks to lower energy and healthcare costs for families who have been hit by the most rapid consumer price increases in four decades.
Providence Health faces Oregon consumer protection investigation
The Oregon Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the financial practices of Providence Health & Services, the state’s largest hospital group. The consumer protection arm of the department is leading the probe, said Kristina Edmunson, spokesperson for the department. It is at this point a civil investigation rather than criminal, she added.
Oregon voters to decide whether to punish lawmaker walkouts via Measure 113
Oregon voters will decide in November whether to punish state lawmakers who boycott the Capitol, a tactic that Republicans have effectively used in recent years to push back against the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature. Ballot Measure 113 would amend the Oregon Constitution to prevent lawmakers with 10 or more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republicans pour astounding money into races for Oregon Legislature, hoping to flip state Senate to GOP for 1st time in 20 years
With the lion’s share of Oregon voters convinced the state long controlled by Democrats is headed in the wrong direction, political pundits say Republicans just might be able to shift power their way come Election Day. And they’re not just talking about the governor’s race.
Readers respond: Kotek choice clear
Thank you for your article in Sunday’s paper regarding Christine Drazan, (“Christine Drazan: Republican candidate for governor brings experience as budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9) The information made it crystal clear to me that I will vote for Tina Kotek because Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson would make Oregonians less safe by weakening gun purchase red flag laws; I believe in a woman’s right to choose; and Drazan and Johnson have partnered with industries that want to dial back on environmental regulations. They’ve also admitted as much in debates. Do your homework, Oregon, and research these candidates before voting. Claudia Miller, Portland.
Medicare Guide 2023: What you need to know about your Medicare options
Open enrollment season for Medicare health and drug plans runs between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7. It’s when seniors 65 and older and younger Americans with long-term disabilities can switch providers of their comprehensive health and drug plans. Other Medicare enrollees can also make changes. Here’s a guide to...
Medicare Guide 2023: Here’s how to get help in Oregon during open enrollment
The Medicare open enrollment window opens today. The time to make choices for 2023 benefits runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. The choices can be daunting. And this year promises to be especially complicated given the passage of a new federal law. But there is help available. One resource...
Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Braves 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS
Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent the Philadelphia Phillies bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 Saturday. Realmuto became the first catcher to...
Medicare Guide 2023: Open enrollment begins today, Oct. 15
Medicare, the federal health insurance program that benefits almost 1 million people in Oregon, helps pay for a variety of medical costs. But there are many expenses — like co-insurance, co-payments and deductibles — that basic Medicare (called Original Medicare) does not cover. Co-insurance is the percentage of costs a patient pays after meeting the deductible, while co-payments are a charge for each time a patient uses a service, typically visiting a doctor. The deductible is a portion each patient pays before health insurance kicks in.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0