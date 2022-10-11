Read full article on original website
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 14
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from week 8, Friday, October 14 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights go to www.mystateline.com and watch ‘Overtime’ live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Harlem 21 Belvidere North 17Boylan 27 Guilford 7Auburn 46 Jefferson 44Hononegah 34 […]
Fall is Going Strong with Illinois Winery’s Perfect Fall Blend
Fall is officially in the air and in your wine bottle, too. We are smack dab in the middle of October and that means it's the BEST time of fall. You know fall actually technically lasts until right before Christmas right? But it does NOT feel like that's true. No way, once we hit November things are downhill so now is the perfect time to soak up the fall vibes and drink all the fall wine.
WIFR
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically injured in weekend crash
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday, two Milledgeville High School students were airlifted after a two-car accident in Whiteside County. Since the crash, multiple schools held or plan to hold fundraisers for the families affected by the crash. Polo and Milledgeville’s volleyball game was no exception Thursday night as Polo...
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
Byron romps over the Dixon Dukes
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It might have been the Byron Tigers’ most impressive win so far this season. They throttled a Dixon Dukes team that entered the game with a 5-2 record. The final score Friday night was 49-14. The Tigers have won six straight games to improve to 6-1. For highlights watch the media player above.
WIFR
Orangeville missing steer found
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
starvedrock.media
Outdoor "Fitness Court" Opens In South Ottawa
Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park for a new “Fitness Court”. The outdoor exercise venue enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. It's geared towards anyone 14 years old and older. Users are urged to download a “Fitness Court” app which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket.
Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
starvedrock.media
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver
A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
Some Of Illinois’ Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store
If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
nrgmediadixon.com
Female Victim Rescued From Rock River in Dixon Saturday Evening
Not much information is available, but Dixon City Fire Department responded Saturday evening to a report of a person in the river. When crews arrived on scene they discovered a female in the river about 40 feet from the dam and about in the middle of the river. The department diver was sent out and after reaching the victim, was able to stabilize her. Shortly after the diver reached the persons in the water, they were pulled on board and taken to the shore.
starvedrock.media
Downtown Princeton Restaurant And Bar Put On The Market
A popular dining destination in Princeton is for sale. Folks with Spoons announced Wednesday afternoon that they're putting the property on South Main Street up for sale. The restaurant comes with second floor apartments. The asking price is $500,000. Spoons is supposed to stay open until January. The building dates...
starvedrock.media
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Opening Distribution Center In Princeton; Nearly 150 New Jobs Expected
A new distribution center is bringing jobs to Princeton. Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a 600,000 square foot distribution facility that's expected to create 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. The capital investment is near $70 million. It's expected to be up and running in 2024.
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
wsiu.org
Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710
It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
Northern Illinois University student found dead in school building
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Northern Illinois Student was found dead in Patterson Hall Friday. The student died at approximately 1 p.m. in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to the Northern Star. The cause of death is currently unknown, as is the student’s identity. NIU Police, along with paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department, […]
WIFR
Railroad crossing improvement project approved for Lee County
STEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - A public safety project at the railroad crossing on Steward Road can now move full steam ahead after approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission. A stipulated agreement announced Thursday will improve public safety measures at the highway-rail grade crossing of the BNSF Railway Company track in Steward, Ill.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Native Named New Chief Nursing Officer at CGH Medical Center
CGH Medical Center welcomes Amy Berentes, as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). As a nurse for nearly 30 years, Berentes brings medical expertise, nursing experience and a diverse leadership background to her new role says CGH. Berentes was born at CGH, grew up in Rock Falls, and...
‘I am a monster’: Shane Bouma apologizes for killing 74-year-old Machesney Park woman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing an elderly Machesney Park woman apologized to her family in court Friday, saying he deserves whatever sentence he receives. “I am a monster and a poison on society,” 42-year-old Shane Bouma said during his sentencing hearing in front of Judge Brendan Maher. “I am a […]
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
