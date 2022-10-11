If you are an Apple Card user, you will soon have one more way to save up your money. As Apple announced, in the coming months, Apple Card users will be able to open a Goldman Sachs Savings account and have their accumulated Daily Cash — the amount of money users receive as cash back when paying with their Apple Card — deposited there automatically. The best thing is that the account will be completely free, and users won't need to pay any fees or make minimum deposits. Plus, there won't be any minimum balance requirements.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO