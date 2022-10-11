Read full article on original website
Apple's AR headset will scan your iris for biometric authentication
The new frontier in mobile technology is here. Virtual/Augmented reality (i.e. AR and VR) is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction, but is rather a part of the long-term strategy of many American tech giants. This week, Meta (the company which changed its name in order to...
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google's new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro rival the best flagship phones from competitors at a lower price and to make them even more enticing, Google has boosted Samsung Galaxy and iPhone trade-in values. The Pixel 7 duo comes with better camera features than their predecessors, is powered by...
Apple releases stunning 'Call To The Wild' Apple Watch Ultra promotional video
You have to give it to Apple - the company really knows how to market its products. Today, in another stroke of advertising genius, the American tech giant released a promotional video for the Apple Watch Ultra on its YouTube channel. The clip, entitled ‘Call To The Wild’, was originally...
Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?
And here we are with another controversial topic - phone chargers and retail boxes. A couple of years ago phone companies started to remove things from the final retail package (looking at you, Apple!) and now we’ve arrived at a point where there’s nothing but the phone itself inside the tiny little box (I can’t believe you did that, Sony!).
Apple Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 8 are more alike than they are different... and at the same time, they aren't. Despite their mostly similar shared hardware and feature sets, the two smartwatches are devised with different use cases. The rugged Apple Watch Ultra, a device with...
Some Pixel 7 series users are complaining about a scrolling bug
The Pixel 7 series has just been released and already we are hearing from users about a bug that has surfaced. According to some Reddit users (via Android Police), scrolling on the Pixel 7 line has become an issue. Sometimes the user will scroll and travel more than he wanted to and other times the scrolling will take the user practically nowhere.
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch now available
One week after Google’s October hardware event, the plethora of devices which the company announced are already hitting store shelves worldwide. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are making their debut alongside the Pixel Watch, Google’s first and only wearable to date.
Google finishes launch of first wave of Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16
Undoubtedly, the biggest highlight of iOS 16 is the extensive Lock Screen customization that Apple’s latest software introduces. And while the different Font & Color options for the Clock, coupled with the depth effect could make for some fancy designs, in terms of productivity, the most important new addition is the implementation of Lock Screen widgets.
Leaked images show off Microsoft's shrewd plan to make the Surface Duo an extension of your PC
Just a few days ago, we told you that Microsoft is supposedly close to disseminating Android 12L to the Surface Duo and the Surface Duo 2. Let's take a step back and explain a few things. The Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 are dual-screened phones that create a tablet-sized display when opened. Unlike foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, a hinge is in the middle separating the two individual displays.
Google Fiber to launch faster internet plans in early 2023
Google Fiber already offers internet plans to customers, but there’s definitely room for improvement. Starting more than ten years ago with the 1 Gig plan and continuing back in 2020 with the 2 Gig plan, Google Fiber plans to offer much faster internet to those who need it and can afford to pay more than $100 per month.
Leaked display specs suggest Google's Pixel Fold could be a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Contrary to what many expected prior to Google's big October 6 event, the first-ever foldable Pixel device is not official yet... in any shape or form. But we all (kind of) know such a product is indeed real and coming to market... at some point, most likely in 2023, at least according to the latest predictions made by the most well-connected industry analysts out there.
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
The Pixel 7 series comes powered by Google's latest Tensor 2 chipset which turned out to be taped out on the 5nm production process, rather than being a 4nm affair like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The performance differences between these two nodes are rather negligible, though, and even TSMC calls its 4nm N4P process an enhanced 5nm node, delivering just 11% boost.
Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from Visible, port over your number, and you'll receive some goodies
Verizon's Visible unit is an all-digital pre-paid wireless provider. There are no retail stores filled with reps looking to take a bite out of your wallet, and any changes to your account can be made using the Visible mobile app or website. Hey, can you guess which of the big three wireless carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) Visible uses for its customers? If you have to think about it for more than half a second, re-read the first sentence.
On a tight budget? The OG Apple Watch SE can still be a very smart buy at these huge discounts
Following the long overdue retirement of the ancient Apple Watch Series 3, the entry point to Cupertino's market-leading smartwatch lineup has jumped to $249 last month. While not exactly prohibitive for the masses, the starting price of the hot new Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) can easily be undercut by many of the best budget smartwatches sold by other major brands, especially during events such as the recently concluded Amazon Prime Early Access extravaganza.
Samsung's stable Galaxy S22 Android 13 update is officially around the corner
The mobile industry's heavyweight champion of software updates in the last few years was surprisingly beaten to the stable Android 13 punch a couple of weeks ago by one of its biggest rivals (at least on this particular front), but Samsung's counteroffensive is likely to be fierce and kick off with a bang before long.
Get the Sony Xperia 5 IV with $279.99 off and score a pair of WF-1000XM4 earbuds for free
Sony debuted its amazing compact flagship - the Xperia 5 IV - in the US last month, and now there's a great deal on Amazon that will make all fans of the Japanese company, and Xperia phones, happy! More than 20% of the price of the unlocked US version of the phone have been slashed, putting the price tag below the psychological $1000 threshold.
Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets
Apple is expected to introduce the new 2022 iPad Pro tablet very soon. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants of the premium slate, codenamed J617 and J620 respectively, are expected to be quietly introduced via a press release. No, Apple is not expected to host and live stream another event similar to the one held last month to unveil the new iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2022), and the Apple Watch Ultra.
Google Fi now automatically encrypts Pixel users' data traffic
It looks like Google wants to give Pixel users an even bigger incentive to subscribe to its Fi plans. As the company announced in a new blog post, if you are a Fi subscriber using a Pixel 4 or above running at least Android 12, your whole data traffic on the Fi cellular network is now automatically encrypted and private.
Trump's Truth Social platform now available for Android users from the Play Store
On January 8th, 2021, two days after a mob of pro-Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, Twitter tossed the 45th president off of the platform permanently. For Donald Trump, you might as well have taken away his oxygen. Trump used his Twitter account to let everyone know what he was thinking and to communicate with his followers and haters among average Americans and politicians of both parties.
Google's unlocked Pixel 6 is still an amazing bargain at a huge $200 discount
Officially (and predictably) discontinued by Google due to its long list of striking similarities with the hot new Pixel 7, last year's inexpensive 6.4-inch Pixel 6 high-ender is still available at a host of major third-party retailers in the US. Of these, Amazon just so happened to run a massive...
