Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Difference maker Saturday
Barkov registered two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sabres. The Panthers captain rebounded nicely after getting blanked in the season opener versus the Islanders. Barkov is two regular-season games away from 600 in his illustrious career, with the Finn depositing 220 goals, 335 assists and 155 power-play points over that span.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: No injury designation
Edmunds doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Edmunds was sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 4. However, he'll be back in action Sunday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and progressing to full participation Friday. Through his first four appearances, the fifth-year linebacker totaled 26 tackles, one sack and one pass defense while playing nearly every defensive snap in the middle of Buffalo's defense.
CBS Sports
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another massive game
Crosby had a goal and two assists for a second straight game in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Sid is off to a hot start in his 18th NHL season. He also had a goal and two assists in the Pens' season opener on Thursday. Crosby scored off a feed from Jake Guentzel that got past a sliding Erik Cernak. He went forehand-backhand around Brian Elliott. He then set up Jake Guentzel's goal, which stood as the winner, and his shot on the power play was deflected in by Bryan Rust to put the Pens up 5-1 in the third. With the points, Crosby moved past Doug Gilmour to 19th on the all-time NHL scoring list with 1,915 points. Next up is Adam Oates at 1,420.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: No injury designation
Benford doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Benford will return to action in Week 6 after missing the previous two games due to a hand injury. The rookie sixth-round pick had to battle for a roster spot, but he's been thrust into an expanded role for Buffalo's injury-depleted secondary.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Suiting up vs. Baltimore
The Giants elevated Johnson from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It will be the third consecutive week Johnson is active for the Giants and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's 53-man roster in order to suit up. The 28-year-old receiver has three receptions for 35 yards on three targets through two games this season.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Josh Jackson: Stays in Pittsburgh
Jackson signed with the Steelers on Saturday. Jackson has played with the Steelers' practice squad since Week 4's matchup against the Jets. Through his two games with the team, he recorded two tackles (one solo) and one forced recovery. With both Cameron Sutton and Levi Wallace out, Jackson will join the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Remains out for Week 6
Cleveland (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Giants. Cleveland will miss a second straight game due to a foot injury he presumably suffered during Week 5 prep. Ben Powers will remain the Ravens' starting left guard in Cleveland's absence.
Comments / 0