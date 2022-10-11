ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police warn of marijuana edibles that can "easily be mistaken" for candy

GLOCESTER, R.I. - Police in Rhode Island have a warning for parents ahead of Halloween.

Officers in Glocester pulled over a car and found more than 200 edible marijuana products. They were packaged like cereal snacks similar to Rice Krispies Treats, Cocoa Pebbles and Trix.

"These treats can easily be mistaken for the popular name brand snacks that you could purchase in the store," the police department said.

Police say this is a good reminder to always check your kids' Halloween candy.

CBS News reported last year that children are increasingly overdosing on marijuana edibles as more states legalize marijuana and edibles become more common in homes with children.

