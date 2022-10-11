ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TenZ gives his verdict on Overwatch 2: “Feels like an aim trainer”

TenZ has been playing Overwatch 2 since its release and here’s what he had to say about how he feels after playing the game. Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, the face of Sentinels, often plays Overwatch 2 in between his Valorant games while he is live. On his October 12 stream, he gave his verdict on how he feels about the Overwatch sequel.
Will Modern Warfare 2 owners get early access to Warzone 2?

When Warzone first launched in early 2020, the Call of Duty battle royale title was made exclusive to Modern Warfare owners only for a limited time. But will Infinity Ward follow suit with Warzone 2?. Warzone 2 is due to launch on November 16, a little under three weeks after...
Overwatch 2 dev explains why Zenyatta needed to be nerfed already

A developer has explained the reason for a nerf in Overwatch 2 that reduces the attack speed Zenyatta gains from Kiriko’s ultimate. As a support hero, Kiriko can often prove vital to the tide of battle. Her ultimate ability especially accentuates this point, given its ability to boost the cooldowns, attack speed, and movement of allies within its area of effect.
Overwatch 2 players blast new Victory cards amid departure from 6v6 matches

Overwatch 2 has players less than impressed with its new iteration of Victory cards, as one vital flaw has been pointed out amid the game’s change to 5v5 matches. Overwatch 2 dropped on October 4 and while Blizzard’s shooter has largely satisfied patient players, there have undoubtedly been some hiccups during its launch period.
VR dev recreates Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and fans are dreading it

A game developer and content creator has recreated Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy in VR and fans are already dreading it. Video game fans likely remember the trend of indie developers creating games seemingly designed around extreme difficulty and player frustration. Games such as Getting Over It with Bennett...
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen is female representation in gaming done right

Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen, and the game’s generally diverse hero roster, are inspiring inclusions and an example of just how far the gaming space has come in regards to nuanced and fully-realized female representation and diversity in their characters. As a queer female-identifying gamer, finding video game characters...
FormaL bashes “horrible” Warzone 2 gameplay after first look

CoD legend Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper shared his early impression of Warzone 2 and was less than impressed. In August, we ranked Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper as the sixth-best CoD player in history. He played an integral role in OpTic’s dynasty run and is considered one of the greatest AR players. FormaL retired from CoD in 2021, returning to his roots as a Halo player.
Everything coming to Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update is coming and it’s being with it a variety of new blocks, mobs, and elements for players to look forward to. Here’s everything currently coming to the Minecraft 1.20 update. While there is currently no confirmed release date for the Minecraft 1.20 update, certain...
Dr Disrespect slams “clueless” CoD devs over massive Warzone 2.0 changes

YouTube streamer and mustache expert Dr Disrespect has described CoD devs as “clueless” over the proposed changes to Warzone 2.0, with particular concern over the inclusion of AI in standard multiplayer matches. Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching, and fans of the first battle royale are eagerly anticipating what...
Scump explains why slide canceling won’t be an issue in MW2

Slide-canceling has dominated competitive CoD for years, but Seth’ Scump’ Abner doesn’t believe it will be an issue in Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 hits shelves on October 28, and we got our first taste of gameplay during the open beta. It was impossible to formulate an opinion on the game’s meta with just four maps and a handful of weapons at our disposal during the beta.
Gotham Knights fans are furious about 30 FPS performance leak

DC fans hopeful for Gotham Knights were outraged after it was leaked that the game will be locked at 30 frames-per-second on consoles without a performance mode option. Gotham Knights is slated to launch on October 21 and as we draw closer to the action-games release, a steady trickle of information about the title has come to light. The WB Games Montreal developed game is set to be the studio’s first title since Batman Arkham Origins, which was released all the way back in 2013.
Hearthstone players worried after devs tease Prince Renathal changes

Hearthstone players are concerned after the developers shared that they are looking into making changes to Prince Renathal, one of the most game-changing cards Blizzard has ever printed. Prince Renathal is easily one of the craziest cards Blizzard has ever put into their massively popular digital card game Hearthstone. The...
Niantic apologizes for Pokemon Go Elite Raid spawn impact on Litwick Community Day

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has apologized to players following outcry over the release of Elite Raids, which negatively impacted the October Litwick Community Day event. Pokemon Go players received an unexpected and unpleasant surprise following the announced return of the Elite Raid challenges. The Raids were set to begin on October 16, with the Eggs appearing on the map 24 hours ahead of hatching. Unfortunately, this release date bumps into the October 15, 2022 date for the Litwick Community Day event.
