Corpus Christi, TX

CCPD: Suspect arrested in city's latest homicide

By Myra Sanchez
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of McArdle Road at approximately 8:37 a.m. on October 10 regarding an individual who had sustained injuries.

After further investigating, police officers located an apartment of interest, which led them to discover 18-year-old Jeremiah Vera deceased inside the residence at the Midtown Corpus Christi apartment complex with one stab wound to his chest.

Homicide Detectives followed up on several leads and were able to identify a suspect.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Andrew Lugo for murder. Lugo was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Corbin by the Directed Patrol Unit around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10.

Officials said Andrew Lugo has a $500,000 bond and remains in custody at the Nueces County jail.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.

