HappyGamer

The Multiverse Is The Focus Of The Current Bayonetta 3 Video, Showcasing The Many Different Versions Of Bayonetta That The Player Will Face

A new trailer for Bayonetta 3 focuses on the game’s story, showcasing the game’s Multiverse and its many incarnations of Bayonetta. As the game’s release date approaches, Nintendo and PlatinumGames have been showing off a lot of gameplay footage. Some examples of these changes are a new cast member for Bayonetta and altered mechanics for the Umbra witch. This latest teaser, released with the game’s release date just a few weeks away, expands on the game’s multiverse premise.
HappyGamer

Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing

Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
HappyGamer

In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size

Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
HappyGamer

Nilou Is Hinted At In The Genshin Impact Teaser

An original character preview trailer showcasing the future playable character Nilou has been made available for viewing by the developer of Genshin Impact, miHoYo, under the umbrella brand of HoYoverse. Nilou will become a playable character in Genshin Impact in the not-too-distant future during Genshin Impact Version 3.1, which will...
HappyGamer

However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4

Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
HappyGamer

Genshin Impact Recently Revealed That Five-Star Pyro Users Yoimiya And Nahida Would Be On The Update Banner For Version 3.2

According to the latest Genshin Impact leak, the upcoming update 3.2 will also feature the addition of the popular five-star character Yoimiya, who will join Nahida and Layla. Generally, the game’s upgrades are split into two banner cycles, each featuring a different capped roster of playable characters and a different capped arsenal.
HappyGamer

There Will Be No More Heroes Until Steam Fixes The Games

After the June 2021 Steam release of No More Heroes and its sequel, players were not pleased with what they found. Since the Nintendo Switch versions were released with photographs of the Joy-Con controllers, many have accused publisher XSEED Games of rushing the ports. In addition to several glitches and crashes, fans have reported broken achievements. Hopefully, the situation will improve soon. XSEED Games has said in a recent update that they are working on a patch.
HappyGamer

Back 4 Blood Has Released Its Halloween Patch With New Features And Seasonal Materials For The Spooky Season

The October patch for Back 4 Blood has started rolling out, bringing a wealth of new features, enhancements, and aids appropriate for the scary season. With the recent release of the Children of the Worm expansion, Turtle Rock Studios is doing its best to maintain interest in its cooperative zombie shooter by regularly adding new features. So it makes perfect sense that the developer would want to do something special for the upcoming Halloween season.
HappyGamer

The Rumors Of A Remaster In Horizon: Zero Dawn Have Enraged Fans Of The Dark Fantasy Beast-Slaying Game Bloodborne

Fans of Bloodborne are understandably upset that PlayStation and FromSoftware have kept them in the dark about the rumored impending Horizon Zero Dawn remaster. Fans of FromSoftware’s games have long wished that Bloodborne would get the same upscaled treatment and PC adaptation as the first few games in the developer’s Dark Souls series, which have remained incredibly popular despite the passage of time.
HappyGamer

Blizzard Will Do Maintenance On Overwatch 2, But For A Shorter Period Than Thursday

Blizzard will perform unexpected maintenance and pull down the Overwatch 2 servers, so players should prepare for downtime. This comes after a tumultuous launch for Overwatch 2, during which the multiplayer team shooter was subjected to at least two distributed denial of service attempts. Extended Thursday maintenance didn’t fix Overwatch 2’s issues, and Blizzard had to shut down the servers again on Friday.
HappyGamer

The Two Map Sections May Mention In The Elden Ring V1.07 Patch That Isn’t Available In The Lands Between At The Moment Are Hints At Impending DLC

There are references to new maps in the code of the latest patch for Elden Ring, which may indicate that more downloadable content is on the way. Since Elden Ring’s debut earlier in 2022, FromSoftware has patched the game several times, addressing various issues and adjusting the game’s balance for several weapons.
HappyGamer

In A Recent Overwatch 2 Fan Video, Framerate And Texture Quality Are Only Two Examples Of The Visual Differences Between The Switch, PS4, And PS5 Versions

A new Overwatch 2 fan video compares the game’s visuals on the PS4, PS5, and Switch versions. The movie examines several visual aspects of Overwatch 2 on all three platforms and gives players a solid idea of how the tile would seem on their preferred console. The comparison video is being released simultaneously as some console players still need help connecting to Overwatch 2’s servers, which prevents them from playing the freshly released shooter.
HappyGamer

As The Autumn Season Approaches In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, One Player Celebrates The Change Of Seasons By Making Some Adorable Custom Designs

A fan of Nintendo‘s Animal Crossing: New Horizons has made a lovely line of autumn-appropriate clothes, just in time for the game’s Northern Hemisphere’s autumn season. This fan-created capsule collection of holiday-themed custom costumes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers couldn’t have come at a better time for those who take great pleasure in giving their villagers a variety of fashionable styles.
HappyGamer

K’Sante, A Tonfa-Wielding Warrior, Will Be The Next League Of Legends Champion, And A New Cinematic Introduces Him To Fans

A new teaser has debuted, showing off the game’s latest champion, the mighty warrior K’Sante. League of Legends is a pillar of the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre, with a dedicated player base and a long history in competitive play. While Valiant and Legends of Runeterra have helped Riot diversify its product line, League of Legends remains the studio’s most successful title.
HappyGamer

Bellibolt Is Quickly Becoming A Favorite Among Pokemon Fans

This week, the new Gym leader of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gave everyone a challenge: try to guess which Pokemon she was partnered with. We were already at a deficit because Iono had just told us that her partner was an Electric frog named Bellibolt, a type of Pokemon we had never encountered before. The adorable spherical amphibian was an instant hit with Pokemon enthusiasts, who appear to be looking for a Pokemon they don’t like right now.
