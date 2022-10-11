Read full article on original website
These are the best watch faces for Apple Watch Series 7
There is no doubt that the Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market. The Apple Watch Series 7, especially now that it's down to ~$300 on Amazon, offers a lot. The larger display with small bezels and other improvements to the user experience makes this wearable a very appealing option, especially if you're already a part of the Apple ecosystem.
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Beats Studio Buds, soundbars, and more
We start today’s best deals selection with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, that’s currently receiving a $130 discount on its 128GB storage space. This deal is available at Best Buy and comes for a limited time, so you may want to hurry if you want to take advantage of it. This version of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a 14.6-inch display with QHD resolution, making it great for gaming and streaming your favorite content, as it will deliver lifelike images and graphics, and it is also great for those interested in professional editing and content creation. You only get WiFi support, but that’s OK since you also get a free S Pen in the box. This product would usually cost you $1,100, but today’s deal will let you get one for just $970.
Google Pixel 7 vs OnePlus 10T: Which One Should You Buy
Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Which One Should You Buy?. Announced at the Made By Google event on October 6, 2022, Google Pixel 7 brings refinements across the board while maintaining its competitive $599 price; this means several devices on the market now have a contender to beat. Namely, Motorola's Edge 2022 and OnePlus 10T. This article compares the latter—which costs $649—against the Pixel 7 to tell you more about the devices and help form an opinion on which might be a better fit for you.
Score up to 58 percent savings on Beats Headphones
Life can be very simple or somewhat complicated, depending on how you deal with everything thrown at you. However, good music will always help you to make any situation better. And good music can become amazing if you have a pair of Beats headphones to help you disconnect. Amazon’s latest...
Best Deals Today: Apple iPad Mini, ASUS VivoBook 15, and more
We keep bringing you some of the best deals on the market, as you can currently score 20 percent savings on one of Apple’s best and smallest iPads available, as the 2021 version it the iPad Mini is now selling for just $400 after scoring a 20 percent discount. This model arrived with a $499 price tag on its WiFi-only model with 64GB storage space, but you can get one now and save $99. And the best part is that you can also get $99 savings on the 256GB storage model, as it is now going for just $550.
Best Rugged Cases for Pixel 7
The new Google Pixel 7 series are the software giant's most recent flagships and some of the best Google Pixel devices. They primarily focus on improving the cameras, providing a better display, longer battery life, enhanced performance, and better durability. The new devices also look slightly different, and are now available in different color options than last year’s Google Pixel 6 series.
These are the best USB-C chargers for Pixel 7 series in 2022
Google Pixel 7 is available for purchase starting today (you can find the best deals right here). While the smartphones have seen an overall improvement over the previous generation, one of the quirks still remains — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro ship without a charger in the box. While there are plenty of USB-C power adapters available out there, we have curated a list of the best USB-C-based chargers that you should pick up for your brand-new Pixel 7 series device.
Save up to $1,800 on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Smart TV
We start today’s best offers with some lingering Prime Day deals, as there are several Samsung smart TV models on sale. Of course, there’s something for every budget, but we can’t deny that the best deal comes with the 65-inch model of Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Smart TV, which currently sells for $3,699 after picking up a 26 percent discount.
Best Cases for Apple Watch Ultra
The new Apple Watch Ultra is the latest high-end smartwatch in Apple’s lineup, costing $799. It’s ideal for those living an active lifestyle and primarily aimed at those practicing extreme sports, such as divers, runners, and more. It’s also the first Apple Watch to be able to survive for three days on a single charge, although, that will largely depend on your individual use case. The new Apple Watch Ultra is one of the best new smartwatches in 2022 that money can buy.
