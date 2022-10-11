ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best Streaming Device Deals for Amazon Early Access Sale 2022: Up to 50% Off Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV for Fall Prime Day

thestreamable.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 0

technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
TV SHOWS
ZDNet

Buy a 65-inch LG 4K TV for $479, get a $25 Target gift card

Looking for a nice living room TV? Target wants to help you out with some great savings. Right now, when you order the 65-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV, you will not only save $100 on the model, but you will also get a $25 Target gift card whether you buy in-store or online. While the TV is listed at $479, it's like getting the TV for $454.
ELECTRONICS
Parade

25 Eye-Popping TV Deals Before Amazon's Early Access Event Even Starts

Much has been made about screen time over the years—and we’re not here to dispute the science. But we’re fans of the motto, “everything in moderation.” Except when it comes to the type of TV you choose to watch. If you’re going to indulge in a Netflix marathon or host a party for the Big Game, you might as well go big, too.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options

Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
ELECTRONICS
ConsumerAffairs

Walmart hosting holiday rollback sale October 10-13

Walmart started the holiday season before September, with the announcement of its top toys list for the 2022 holiday season. Now, the retail giant is hosting a holiday rollback sale, which will be held from October 10-13. The sale is meant to give shoppers an early opportunity to strike on...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Stream and Save: Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick Is Marked Down to Just $29

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is one of the best streaming devices on the market right now, letting you load and control all your favorite streaming apps in one easy-to-use interface. If you’re looking to pick up a Fire TV stick, we’ve got some good news: right now Amazon has its entire slate of Fire TV Sticks on sale for up to 40% off. What Does a Fire TV Stick Do and How Does It Work? Similar to Apple TV or Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a streaming device that turns your regular TV into a Smart TV. Just connect your Fire...
TV SHOWS
Engadget

The best TV and home entertainment deals we found for October Prime Day

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

How to Watch ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Reunion Part 2 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile – The Streamable

Last week, the “Southern Charm” crew reunited to revisit all of Season 8’s drama. The reunion continues when the second half airs on Bravo tonight, Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET. Don’t miss the entire motion as Andy Cohen questions the present’s stars about all the things that went down this previous season. You can watch it dwell with 50% OFF a subscription to Sling TV’s Blue Plan.
TV SHOWS
Consumer Reports.org

How to Turn Off Smart TV Snooping Features

Smart TVs collect data about what you watch with a technology called automatic content recognition, or ACR. You can’t stop all data collection without disconnecting the set from the internet, but you can turn off ACR on many models. Smart TVs may use a different name for ACR, and...
ELECTRONICS

