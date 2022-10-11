Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Sony SRS-XG300 Review
The SRS-XG300 is one of the latest entries in Sony's X series of outdoor speakers. It arrives alongside the SRS-XE300, which experiments a bit with driver design, but we're quite happy with the bass-forward performance of the traditional setup here. A fully waterproof and dustproof design, in combination with a convenient built-in handle, add further appeal. You pay a lot for all of these features and capabilities at $349.99, but the XG300 still beats our former Editors’ Choice winner in this price range, the JBL Xtreme 3 ($379.95), because of its superior customization options and more powerful audio output. If you don’t want to spend over $300 on an outdoor speaker, however, the $179.95 JBL Charge 5 offers plenty of bass punch in a smaller package.
PC Magazine
Wyze Cam Outdoor v2 Review
The original Wyze Cam Outdoor earned our Editors' Choice award thanks to its excellent video quality and rich feature set for an affordable price. The Wyze Cam Outdoor v2 ($73.99 with a required hub, or $63.99 without) is better in every way, with improvements such as color night vision, a wider field of view, and a better motion detection sensor. It still requires a hub and uses non-removable batteries, but those are fair trade-offs for its simple wireless setup. It once again earns our Editors’ Choice award for outdoor security cameras, particularly because of its low cost and ability to work without an internet connection from anywhere.
PC Magazine
Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse Review
Lenovo is known for its professional, minimalist aesthetic, especially when it comes to PC peripherals. The Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse follows that tradition with an appealing corkboard material on a vertical grip that looks just as good on a desktop as it does on the table of your local coffee shop. But this ergonomic mouse doesn't do quite enough to warrant a $49.99 asking price and unseat more traditional options like the Microsoft Ergonomic Bluetooth Mouse.
PC Magazine
Nikon Z 30 Review
The Z 30 ($709.95, body only) is Nikon's take on a video-first mirrorless camera for content creators, vloggers, and YouTubers. It competes directly with the Sony ZV-E10, as both include quality built-in mics, articulating displays, and support swappable lenses. Nikon's take works with its Z mount lens system, records video at up to 4K30, and doubles as a capable photo camera, but it doesn't have as many sensible lens options as you get with Sony E-mount. In the end, it's a capable vlog camera, with some of the same limitations as others in its class.
PC Magazine
JBL Boombox 3 Review
JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, and the Boombox 3 ($499.95) is another top-notch entry. It's just as stylish and durable as its predecessor, with an outdoor-ready build and characteristic built-in handle. But it also offers several notable upgrades, such as a subwoofer that delivers noticeably better low-end sound quality and a companion app with a customizable EQ. We don't like the lack of speakerphone functionality or the decision to stick with the default SBC codec, but neither prevents it from earning our Editors’ Choice award for premium Bluetooth speakers.
PC Magazine
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the rugged model in Samsung's 2022 smartwatch lineup, as well as the main Apple Watch Ultra competitor. Starting at $449.99, it offers increased durability and longer battery life than its non-Pro counterpart, plus several exclusive outdoor-specific features including the ability to import cycling and hiking routes for turn-by-turn directions. The 5 Pro's three-day battery life is a breakthrough for feature-rich smartwatches, even better than the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. It's a bit bulky, but its design is a lot more wearable than Apple's adventure-focused rival. For its lower price and sleeker design, the standard Galaxy Watch 5 retains our Editors' Choice as the best Apple Watch alternative for most Android users, but the Pro model is a top option if battery life and durability are of primary concern.
PC Magazine
Globe Electric Smart Ambient Light Review
The Globe Smart Ambient Light ($29.99) is a plug-in night-light with a built-in motion sensor that illuminates the way when you approach it. You can tune the LED to a specific white color temperature or display any number of RGB colors, create lighting schedules, and control everything from either an app or with your voice. This smart light works with other Globe devices and the SmartThings home automation platform, too. Its motion detection range could be wider and it doesn't integrate with either the IFTTT or the HomeKit platform, but it's a good choice if you're searching for a smart night-light.
PC Magazine
Sylvox 55-Inch Pool Series Full Sun Outdoor TV Review
The Sylvox Pool Series Full Sun Outdoor TV finds itself in a bit of a quandary. On one hand, it gets incredibly bright, and at $2,299.99 for the 55-inch model we tested, it’s downright inexpensive for an outdoor TV. It puts out twice the light of the SunBriteTV Veranda Series 3 ($2,898.95 for 55 inches), and is within spitting distance of the Samsung's Terrace Full Sun ($9,999.99 for 65 inches). On the other hand, its smart TV platform feels like an antique and its colors aren’t particularly accurate. This isn’t a perfect TV, but it’s a strong value if you want a relatively affordable TV you can mount outdoors and watch in the sun.
PC Magazine
Got an iPhone 14? Here's How to Enable the Startup Sound
The iPhone doesn't technically have a startup chime like macOS, but accessibility settings in the iPhone 14 can tell your phone to make a sound when you turn it on or off. Apple users loved the startup chime that sounded off anytime a Mac was turned on. The sound mysteriously disappeared when Apple redesigned the MacBook in 2016, but it returned with the macOS 11 (Big Sur)(Opens in a new window) operating system.
PC Magazine
Google Starts Real-World Testing of 'Project Starline' 3D Video Chat Booths
Google is prepping to test Project Starline in the real world, inviting more than 100 enterprise partners to demo the holographic video call technology. Google's early access program kicks off this week with partners Salesforce, WeWork, T-Mobile, and Hackensack Meridian Health. Project Starline prototypes will also be installed in select partner offices before the end of the year.
PC Magazine
Grab Lifetime Access to 10TB of Cloud Storage for Less Than $70
Every new generation of device is equipped with more storage to cope with our growing consumption of content, but local storage can fail and take all your files with it. Cloud storage is a practical alternative, protecting your data from a single point of failure while offering access to terabytes of storage space across multiple devices. Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage is one such cloud storage option, and it's currently on sale for $69.99.
PC Magazine
One UI 5 Coming to Samsung Galaxy S22 Smartphones Soon
Sally Hyesoon Jeong, VP of Framework R&D Group, Mobile eXperience Business, introduces One UI 5. (Credit: Samsung) At its Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) this week, the company showed off(Opens in a new window) an updated version of its One UI mobile OS, coming soon to Galaxy S22 phones. One UI...
