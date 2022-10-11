The SRS-XG300 is one of the latest entries in Sony's X series of outdoor speakers. It arrives alongside the SRS-XE300, which experiments a bit with driver design, but we're quite happy with the bass-forward performance of the traditional setup here. A fully waterproof and dustproof design, in combination with a convenient built-in handle, add further appeal. You pay a lot for all of these features and capabilities at $349.99, but the XG300 still beats our former Editors’ Choice winner in this price range, the JBL Xtreme 3 ($379.95), because of its superior customization options and more powerful audio output. If you don’t want to spend over $300 on an outdoor speaker, however, the $179.95 JBL Charge 5 offers plenty of bass punch in a smaller package.

