Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Scare You and Your Friends for FREE
It's spooky season! So it's time to get your close ghouls and goblins together for a night of fright!. We're giving away five sets of four tickets for you and three friends to get scared for FREE at the Haunting At The Falls Asylum. You'll be taken on a haunt through an abandoned Asylum for the Insane, where none of the spirits rest in peace. The Wichita Falls building was abandoned in 2007, but past residents still walk its halls. There is documented video and audio evidence of spiritual activity in the building since renovations began in 2020.
