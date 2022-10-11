ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillsburg, PA

echo-pilot.com

Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash

A 51-year-old Fort Loudon woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 7 in Peters Township between Fort Loudon and St. Thomas, Pennsylvania State Police said. Riot and disorderly conduct: Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Ramp closure on Pa. Turnpike near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a ramp on Interstate 76 that leads to US 11 in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to the turnpike, the on-ramp from U.S 11 North to the turnpike has reopened. However, the offramp from the turnpike to U.S 11 North remained closed for several hours. All ramps have since been reopened.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Carlisle outfights Cumberland Valley in Week 8

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle beat Cumberland Valley 26-20 in a close week eight game on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
CARLISLE, PA
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Hits Adams County, Pennsylvania

A 2,800-bird backyard flock has contracted avian influenza in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to USDA. The agency confirmed the infection Oct. 11 and posted it online two days later. The 10-kilometer control area extends roughly from U.S. Route 15 to the York County line. The surrounding surveillance zone includes Biglerville,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Hershey Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash On Rt 283: Pennsylvania State Police

A 66-year-old Hershey man died at the scene of a four-vehicle wrong-way crash on Pennsylvania Route 283 on Thursday, Oct. 13, state police announced on Friday. Walter D. Larson, 66, of Hershey, was driving his 2020 Hyundai Elantra— west— on Route 283 east, when the crash happened at mile marker .4 in Lower Swatara Township around 10:18 p.m. at mile marker 0.4 in Lower Swatara Township.
HERSHEY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say

UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WLTX.com

Pennsylvania man's alligator becomes emotional support animal

HERSHEY, Pa. — If you saw an alligator walking down the street, swimming in your pool or crashing your wedding, you might try to run away. But alligator expert Joie Henney says his alligator, Wally, poses no threat. Henney said Wally was found in a pond in Disney World....
HERSHEY, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Franklin County crash leaves one woman dead

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman was killed in a Franklin County crash. Wanda Batzel, 51, was identified as the driver and only death in the crash on Friday, Oct. 7 around 10 a.m. According to police, Batzel was traveling west on Lincoln Way West in Peters Township when...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New store coming to the Delco Plaza in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon. This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike payment options

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced a new way to pay your turnpike tolls. A new upgrade to the Turnpike’s “Toll By Plate” invoice now includes a QR code customers can scan to pay from their devices. The QR code will take...
HARRISBURG, PA

