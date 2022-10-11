Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
Clinical Trial to Help Black and Latina Women Concerned About Chemotherapy-Induced Hair LossBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax CardBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Katonah-Lewisboro School District VOTE on October 18: Proposal Q&A
On October 18, residents of the Katonah-Lewisboro School District will vote on a $49.5 million capital projects referendum to address teaching and learning environments, sustainability and security in our school buildings. The District projects that New York State aid will reimburse about 31% of the project (approximately $17.1 million). Until...
hamlethub.com
Local CT Health Depts Collaborate to Celebrate National Health Education Week
New Haven, CT - The month of October is widely recognized for countless celebrations within healthcare and public health across the country. Since 1995, The Society for Public Health Education (SOPHE) has recognized and celebrated National Health Education Week during the third week of October. National Health Education Week, taking place October 17th- 21st, 2022, is aimed to increase awareness of major public health issues and to promote a better understanding of the role of health education and health promotion.
hamlethub.com
Finding Farmland - A workshop for new and beginning farmers
Are you thinking of turning your farming dream into a reality? Do you have questions about the viability of raising animal or vegetable products for sale?. Whether you want to start a new business or need guidance on how to navigate agricultural tax laws, this is the class to get you started!
hamlethub.com
RHS Senior Jackson Fiore Named Connecticut Future Business Leaders of America State Secretary!
Ridgefield High School Principal Dr. Jacob Greenwood announced today that senior Jackson Fiore is The Connecticut FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) State Secretary. This position is a statewide-elected officer of the executive board of the Connecticut chapter of FBLA. According to Jackson, "CT FBLA's Secretary is charged with managing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Five Members of RHS Jazz Band Add Pizzazz to Recent BOE Meeting!
The highlight of this Monday's BOE Meeting might have been the Student Showcase. Five members of the RHS Jazz Band played the Meters' "Cissy Strut". Click on the YouTube of the BOE meeting (the image with the arrow in this post) to hear their powerful performances or get tickets HERE to Sunday's "Funk Raiser".
hamlethub.com
SHU Gains Accreditation For Three Programs
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Three programs in Sacred Heart University’s Jack Welch College of Business & Technology (WCBT) have garnered accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). One of them―game design & development―is only the second accredited program of its kind in the world. The programs―computer...
hamlethub.com
Wilton Colonial Community Bus Tour
Take a trip back to Wilton’s colonial past. Join Histoury on a bus tour of the chapels, schoolhouses, taverns, and general stores that served as centers of 18th and 19th-century life in rural hamlets within the town. The tour will take place on Sunday, October 30 from 1-5 pm...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Golfers Help Raise $50,000 During Golf Outing to Support Tiny Miracles Foundation
Four Ridgefield residents were among the 80 golfers teeing up to help raise a record $50,000 to support local families of premature babies during The Tiny Miracles Foundation’s golf outing, held Oct. 3 at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston. This year’s 4th annual event raised the most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Splash Car Wash Recognized as CT’s Top Workplace
Milford, CT - Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford CT, was regionally recognized as the Top Workplace in Connecticut by Top Workplaces/Energage. This is the company’s second year at #1, and has placed in the top 3 for eight years running. Businesses are measured on several qualities, such as leadership, career opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, and benefits.
hamlethub.com
Hundreds will take to the roads in Ridgefield tomorrow for the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7 Miler - Exercise Caution if Driving!
Hundreds of runners are expected to participate in the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7 miler in Ridgefield tomorrow, Sunday, October 16! The weather is expected to be fantastic (read about it on NWS here) Hosted by the locally based Wolfpit Running Club, the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon is a...
hamlethub.com
Wilton Historical Society Children's Workshops: Preparing for Winter
Autumn was a busy time of year in Colonial America, as families took inventory of their livestock and began the process of storing and preserving food for the long winter ahead. Recently harvested fruits and vegetables were dried, and others preserved and put into sealed jars. Fall and summer favorites such as pumpkins, apples, pears, plums, peaches, quinces and berries were especially popular. Jams and marmalades were made in large batches, a time-consuming process but one with delicious results! Strings of fruit were hung out to dry, creating delightful edible decorations.
hamlethub.com
Bethel Public School Update on School Closings, Delays and Early Dismissal Decisions
Inclement Weather-School Closing/Delay/Early Dismissal Decisions. In New England, the winter weather can be a challenge. I often get questions as to what factors are considered when determining whether or not we will have a delay or school closure. The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. Every attempt is made to operate the schools. However, in our judgment, whenever it is not safe to operate the buses, schools will be delayed or closed based on conditions and forecasts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Golfers Help Raise $50K at Tiny Miracles Foundation's Outing
DARIEN, CT – Twenty Fairfield residents were among the 80 golfers teeing up to help raise a record $50,000 to support local families of premature babies during The Tiny Miracles Foundation’s golf outing, held Oct. 3 at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston. This year’s 4th annual...
hamlethub.com
Pacific House to Host 21st Annual Celebration on October 20
Pacific House, a leader in ending homelessness in Fairfield County, will host its 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration at the Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown on Thursday, October 20. The event, which will also stream live for at-home supporters, will raise funds for the life-changing services the organization provides.
hamlethub.com
Town of Ridgefield Announces New and Improved Parking Fines
In response to safety concerns associated with illegal parking, fines are on the rise!. Violators who block crosswalks, sidewalks, and no parking zones or park within 10 feet of a fire hydrant are now subject to a $30 penalty. The previous fines have not been successful in deterring these types of illegal parking, which puts public safety at risk by creating unsafe conditions for pedestrians and unnecessary hurdles for emergency vehicles. The number one priority here is to keep our community safe.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Deep Tissue Thai Bodywork
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Deep Tissue...
hamlethub.com
Redding Home for Sale: 358 Newtown Turnpike, Stone and Clapboard Custom Colonial
Exceptional stone and clapboard custom colonial completed in 2007 with the highest attention to detail inside and out. This thoughtful home was designed with low maintenance Hardie Plank siding and AZEK trim; significant custom millwork with transom windows, wainscot and built-ins; hardwood floors including walnut/mahogany inlays; and extensive professional landscape/hardscape with Belgian block curbing, stone walls, 2 bluestone patios, custom fire pit, stone walled raised garden beds, plus paved driveway with stone and Belgian block inlays leading to 3 car garage.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Alternating Traffic Westbound on Farmingville Road
The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: songs for seeds
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT songs for...
hamlethub.com
Westport Human Services and Domestic Violence Task Force Cell Phone Collection Benefits DVCC of Norwalk and Stamford
Westport Human Services and Domestic Violence Task Force Cell Phone Collection at Town Hall & WCSA. In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Department of Human Services and the Domestic Violence Task Force are collecting used cell phones and iPads to benefit the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) of Norwalk and Stamford. The DVCC provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic violence and their children in Westport, Norwalk, Stamford, New Canaan, Darien, Weston, and Wilton.
Comments / 0