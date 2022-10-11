Read full article on original website
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia High School Football Preview: 10/14
This weekend has plenty of good high school football games for one to attend. There are five games on Friday 10/14, kickoff is approximately 7pm EST for all games. There is also a make-up game for district rivals Seabreeze Sandcrabs (1-4) and Deltona Wolves (5-1) on Monday 10/17. That game will kickoff around 6pm at Daytona Municipal Stadium and be broadcasted right here on WNDB.
fox35orlando.com
FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 8
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the eighth week of the regular season. Cardinal Newman 69, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 0. Christopher Columbus Catholic 35, Doral Academy Charter 7. Clearwater Central Catholic 42, Cambridge Christian 7. Coral Gables 24, Miami Beach...
Orlando musicians face off for an EST Gee opening slot at this Saturday's Central Florida Super Showcase
A local musician is going to score the coveted opening slot for Louisville rapper (and Machine Gun Kelly collaborator) EST Gee at Gilt this Saturday — we just don’t know who that is yet. That’s because the winner of the Central Florida Super Showcase, a regular event put on by local concert promoters Melo and Foo Foo, will be the one to fill that spot. And that showcase hasn’t happened yet.
WESH
Biketoberfest in full swing in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach this weekend just two weeks after Hurricane Ian blew through. This year, the annual event feels even more special. "I've worked my whole 26 years running power lines, doing line work. I needed a break,” Kenny Winstead from southwest...
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
WESH
Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
click orlando
Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes. Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Bikers will find one big change in Daytona Beach
Within a week of Tropical Storm Ian, the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau confirmed Biketoberfest will proceed as scheduled. When the more than 100,000 bikers come to the October 13-16 event, many will know their way around Daytona Beach well enough that they won’t need a GPS. After all, one of the fun aspects of going to a vacation destination more than once is to see familiar faces and stop by favorite watering holes, eateries and shops.
click orlando
Biketoberfest set to kickoff in Daytona Beach despite hurricane damage
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The sound of rumbling engines is once again filling the streets of Daytona Beach with Thursday officially kicking off the 30th annual Biketoberfest. The four-day event typically brings hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the World’s Most Famous Beach, but this year, things could look a bit different though with the community still cleaning up after the hurricane.
Smoke & Donuts BBQ plans debut for new Orlando restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Chuck Whittall’s Unicorp National Developments Inc. has put its ongoing redevelopment of the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive back in motion. The developer filed...
fox35orlando.com
Large police presence spotted at Magic Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A large police presence was seen at the Magic Mall in Orlando on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene at 2155 W Colonial Drive around 12:30 p.m. Over a half a dozen Orlando police cars were spotted in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.
11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
fox35orlando.com
Bikers pour into Daytona Beach for 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Despite local impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, businesses and tourism officials are anticipating a big turnout for the annual Biketoberfest festival. Bobby Honeycutt, owner of Froggy’s Saloon, said he doesn’t think the major hurricane is scaring off Bike fans, anticipating a good crowd. "They’re...
Bay News 9
Storm victims find Daytona Beach hotels completely booked for Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Many hotel rooms are completely booked as Biketoberfest gets ready to kick off Friday in Daytona Beach. While that is a normal occurrence for the event, residents say this year it is leaving Hurricane Ian victims without a place to stay. What You Need To...
theapopkavoice.com
9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon
The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
volusia.org
Score another win for conservation efforts in Volusia County!
Volusia Forever, the St. Johns River Water Management District and City of Ormond Beach joined forces to purchase 18.5 acres of conservation lands along the Tomoka River. This parcel will expand the city’s Riverbend Nature Park and will be used for passive recreation in the future. It will be owned jointly by the city and county, with the city managing the site.
click orlando
Man convicted of first-degree murder in fatal Daytona Beach shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following a three-day trial, a Georgia man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for his involvement in a fatal Daytona Beach shooting more than two years ago. In September 2020, Jaquez Head, 23, along with three other men, showed up at a woman’s Daytona Beach...
