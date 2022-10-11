Another star has passed on as we mourn Robbie Coltrane at this time, as the 72-year-old actor took the final bow recently. According to reports, Coltrane’s health hadn’t been that great for the past two years, and it would appear that complications led to this saddening moment as many actors and fans are currently in the midst of offering their condolences to Coltrane’s family as they choose to honor his memory in a variety of ways. There’s no doubt that his time in front of the camera will come into place since a carer spanning four decades is worth talking about, especially when an individual manages to portray several well-known and very well-liked characters. The larger-than-life actor is one of those that many could easily recognize from his time on the big and small screens, but it’s fair to state that a few roles would stand out among the many since the level of hype that certain movies have earned over the years would explain why certain characters are more memorable than others. With that in mind, let’s take a walk through time and recall just why Coltrane was such a beloved actor.

