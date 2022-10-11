Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Lauren Bacall’s Love Story and Why She Hated her Academy Award
The iconic Lauren Bacall died weeks shy of her 90th birthday. She’d have turned 98 in 2022, and she’d have done so with grace and elegance. She was known for her staggering beauty and her talent as an actress, and despite her age, her death was a shocking blow to all who loved her.
TVOvermind
The Untold Story of Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp’s Engagement
Celebrities go through relationships like newborn babies go through clothes, and it’s difficult to keep up with every single person a celebrity dates. Did you know, for instance, that Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp had a relationship? The Dirty Dancing star and Captain Jack Sparrow were intimately involved with one another at one point in time, and many of us had no idea. However, the actress who blames her nose job for her lack of a successful career in Hollywood – she is not wrong – also has a new book that tells the world all about Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp and the romance that might have been. What does she have to say?
Jack Harlow To Host ‘SNL’ and Perform Double Duty as Musical Guest on Oct. 29
Jack Harlow will serve as the host and musical guest on the next episode of “Saturday Night Live,” set to air on Oct. 29. “SNL” announced the booking on this week’s episode, which also features another music star as both host and musical guest: Megan Thee Stallion. This reps the first time Harlow has hosted “SNL,” and his second time as musical performer. He made his ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut as musical guest on March 27, 2021, alongside host Maya Rudolph. Harlow released his major label debut “That’s What They All Say” in 2020, and followed that up with this year’s...
TVOvermind
Remembering Robbie Coltrane: Actor Dies at 72
Another star has passed on as we mourn Robbie Coltrane at this time, as the 72-year-old actor took the final bow recently. According to reports, Coltrane’s health hadn’t been that great for the past two years, and it would appear that complications led to this saddening moment as many actors and fans are currently in the midst of offering their condolences to Coltrane’s family as they choose to honor his memory in a variety of ways. There’s no doubt that his time in front of the camera will come into place since a carer spanning four decades is worth talking about, especially when an individual manages to portray several well-known and very well-liked characters. The larger-than-life actor is one of those that many could easily recognize from his time on the big and small screens, but it’s fair to state that a few roles would stand out among the many since the level of hype that certain movies have earned over the years would explain why certain characters are more memorable than others. With that in mind, let’s take a walk through time and recall just why Coltrane was such a beloved actor.
RELATED PEOPLE
TVOvermind
See: I See You-Recap
After two seasons of people not believing in this show and so many wondering why it continued for so long, this finale was set to be one of the greatest episodes of all, and to be fair, it did live up to the hype, at least for a bit. The battle between Maghra, Sibeth, Tormada, and Baba Voss (let’s be honest, most of the army is fodder) came down to a moment when all appeared hopeless, but the ending of the battle was explosive enough, at least.
TVOvermind
David Gordon Green Talks About The Upcoming Exorcist Sequel
The latest saga of Laurie Strode, and Michael Myers is coming to an end. David Gordon Green shocked audiences with an excellent reboot/sequel to the original Halloween feature from 1978 that brought back the return of final girl favorite Laurie Strode, who died first in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers in a fiery car crash. Strode would return in Halloween: H20, reconning every film after Halloween II. The explanation was that Strode had faked her death to get away from Michael. She officially died in Halloween: Resurrection before returning in the 2018 reboot.
TVOvermind
Everything You Wanted to Know About Disney’s “Disenchanted,” Detailed
Recently, Disney announced the interestingly-titled sequel to Enchanted, Disenchanted, which has already been shown as an exciting sequel to the 2007 Disney musical comedy fantasy classic, as we’ve detailed below. Not long after the release of the original, the people behind the film stated that they wished to get a sequel going with the same cast as soon as possible, as well as the intentions of Disney to create a larger universe from the original film, Enchanted.
TVOvermind
Fans Excited over Back to the Future Marty and Doc Reunion at Comic-Con
The emotional reunion of Marty McFly and Doc Emmet Brown could have been more awesome only if they had come through time with their legendary DeLorean. The crowd cheered, and Twitter exploded as the video from New York ComicCon became viral. The movie stars who played iconic characters, 61-year-old Michael...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Spy
Spy is a 2015 comedy/action espionage film directed by Paul Feig, a well-established comedian, actor, and filmmaker. It follows the unusual story of Susan Cooper, a qualified CIA field agent who works as an assistant to Bradley Fine, a top CIA field agent. After Bradley is captured, the CIA concludes that he is deceased after Susan witnesses a video feed where he is presumably shot dead. Seeing a window of opportunity to prove herself, Susan takes advantage of this to volunteer for a mission that requires her to track down the heinous organization responsible for killing her partner. Her boss reluctantly assigns her this mission after learning that the identities of the CIA’s top agents have been exposed. The result thereafter is a hilarious spy-action movie with plenty of unexpected plot twists that proves that Paul Feig has what it takes to compete in the big leagues.
40 Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Horror Movies That Will Forever Change The Way You Watch Them
Nothing to see here but blood, gore, and vibes, y'all.
TVOvermind
Kevin Durand Will Play the Villain in New Planet of the Apes Movie
Kevin Durand has been around for a while, and yet it’s still easy to find people who don’t know him by name, who will point to him in a movie and say ‘that guy’. That’s not terrible, to be fair, since he is a very recognizable individual that has played several roles during the course of his career, and beyond that, he’s played several villains throughout his time in front of the camera, and for one reason or another, he’s done quite well as the antagonist a lot of times.
Comments / 0