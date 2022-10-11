ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets X-Factor

Here’s what has fueled the NY Jets’ pass rush turnaround

This defensive line play is more like what many expected from Day 1 of the 2022 season. A major defensive turnaround appears underway for the New York Jets. Over the first three weeks of the season, the defensive line was the most disappointing unit on the team. Despite high draft picks and tens of millions of dollars invested, they were average at best, with all but Quinnen Williams underachieving.
NFL
SkySports

NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game

Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley's Week 6 NFL Picks: League won't fix referee problem

BOSTON -- If you look at the NFL this week, you can't help but get swept up in some officiating controversy. It's a situation that has never really been "good," per se, but its issues tend to flare up from time to time, leading some people to declare it to be a crisis.Are we in one now? No, probably not. But the league and its officials are clearly having a tough time officiating football games in the wake of the mishandling of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion by the Dolphins and the NFL. At least, that seems to be the case after...
NFL
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
Jets X-Factor

How NY Jets should defend against the Green Bay Packers

The Jets cannot rest on their laurels, even against an underachieving Packers team. This Sunday’s tilt between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers features two teams heading in opposite directions. Although they sport identical 3-2 records, one is coming off a crushing defeat against a seemingly inferior...
GREEN BAY, WI
NJ.com

Giants go back to work but where in the world is Jamie Gillan? (PHOTOS)

The hand-made shirt said it all: “Free Jamie!”. New York Giants kicker Graham Gano and long snapper Casey Kreiter showed support for fellow special teamer Jamie Gillan Wednesday in the locker room at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Gillan, the Giants punter, was forced to remain in London while...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Grading all of Zach Wilson’s plays vs. Miami Dolphins

How well did Zach Wilson perform against the Miami Dolphins?. Our QB Grades series continues with Zach Wilson’s second start of the 2022 season. Wilson helped lead the Jets to a 40-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. How well did he play? That’s what we are here to find out. I graded the New York Jets’ starting quarterback on every single play from 0-to-10 to generate a consummate 0-to-100 overall score for his performance in the game.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

