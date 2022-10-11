Read full article on original website
Here’s what has fueled the NY Jets’ pass rush turnaround
This defensive line play is more like what many expected from Day 1 of the 2022 season. A major defensive turnaround appears underway for the New York Jets. Over the first three weeks of the season, the defensive line was the most disappointing unit on the team. Despite high draft picks and tens of millions of dollars invested, they were average at best, with all but Quinnen Williams underachieving.
NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game
Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
Hurley's Week 6 NFL Picks: League won't fix referee problem
BOSTON -- If you look at the NFL this week, you can't help but get swept up in some officiating controversy. It's a situation that has never really been "good," per se, but its issues tend to flare up from time to time, leading some people to declare it to be a crisis.Are we in one now? No, probably not. But the league and its officials are clearly having a tough time officiating football games in the wake of the mishandling of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion by the Dolphins and the NFL. At least, that seems to be the case after...
Giants vs. Ravens: NFL experts make Week 6 picks
The New York Giants (4-1) will host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5.5-point home underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Giants’ Wink Martindale’s divorce from Ravens ‘turning out great for him,’ John Harbaugh says
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh might never go to get into the specifics about what happened in late January when he decided it was time to cut ties with Wink Martindale. He believes, however, that his relationship with the man who has found a happy new home with the New York Giants is rock solid.
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
Giants injury report: Looks like Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney won’t play vs. Ravens (UPDATE)
UPDATE: When the Giants released their official Thursday injury report, there was one addition, beyond what coach Brian Daboll mentioned before practice: Tight end Tanner Hudson (illness) did not practice. His status for Sunday’s game is unclear. Before Thursday’s practice, Giants coach Brian Daboll offered an injury update, as...
How NY Jets should defend against the Green Bay Packers
The Jets cannot rest on their laurels, even against an underachieving Packers team. This Sunday’s tilt between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers features two teams heading in opposite directions. Although they sport identical 3-2 records, one is coming off a crushing defeat against a seemingly inferior...
Giants go back to work but where in the world is Jamie Gillan? (PHOTOS)
The hand-made shirt said it all: “Free Jamie!”. New York Giants kicker Graham Gano and long snapper Casey Kreiter showed support for fellow special teamer Jamie Gillan Wednesday in the locker room at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Gillan, the Giants punter, was forced to remain in London while...
Jerry Jones Fires Back at Dan Snyder 'Dirt' Story: 'Get In Line!' Says Cowboys Owner
Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder were recently photographed together before Dallas’ win over Washington. But is the relationship still all smiles?
Grading all of Zach Wilson’s plays vs. Miami Dolphins
How well did Zach Wilson perform against the Miami Dolphins?. Our QB Grades series continues with Zach Wilson’s second start of the 2022 season. Wilson helped lead the Jets to a 40-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. How well did he play? That’s what we are here to find out. I graded the New York Jets’ starting quarterback on every single play from 0-to-10 to generate a consummate 0-to-100 overall score for his performance in the game.
Joe Douglas’s 2021-22 draft classes are powering Jets’ resurgence
Joe Douglas has hit on both premium and lesser picks in the last two drafts. The New York Jets are on a mission to silence their doubters. A 3-2 start has started to shift the conversation surrounding the team. Though “Same Old Jets” is a long way from over, the Jets sit in fifth place in the AFC playoff picture.
New York Giants Final Injury Report: Saquon, Leonard Williams, Adoree' Jackson Good to Go
The Giants final injury report is in and ther are several encouraigng developments.
Scale Of 1 To 10: Ron Rivera Makes It Through Season
Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to discuss on a scale of 1 to 10 how Ron Rivera can make it through the season.
