WIBW
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
Police ID Kansas man who died after motorcycle, car crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal collision have identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger Wilcoxen of Winfield, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of South Hydraulic and Marion in Wichita. On arrival, they located Wilcoxen...
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
kfdi.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
🎥Funeral service for Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy
SEDGWICK COUNTY —There is a funeral Friday for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter who died in an accident while responding to a call Oct. 7. (Click below to watch a replay of the service) The funeral at 11a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Police Department Seeking Information on Stolen Truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Tuesday at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed. Officers contacted the victim in the case and the truck was last seen on the...
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection
Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
Wichita to consider catalytic converter theft ordinance
The Wichita City Council will consider a new ordinance that will try to prevent the theft of catalytic converters.
Kansas felon sentenced for violent attack on girlfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced back to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend in 2020. On Wednesday, Judge Seth Rundle sentenced 28-year-old Kealan Dixon to just over 11-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In September Dixon pled guilty to...
kfdi.com
Man Shot and Killed During Fight at South Wichita Fast Food Restaurant
A 31 year old man was arrested in South Wichita Friday night for killing a man during a dispute in a Wendy’s drive-thru. Police were called to the 3600 block of East Harry around 11:35 p.m. Police said the suspect was involved in a dispute with the employees inside the restaurant while at the drive-thru. A 35 year old man in the vehicle behind him stepped-in after the incident escalated.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Suspects wanted in south Wichita drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Shocking security camera video shows two gunmen open fire on a south Wichita home with 15 people inside. Police say at least 25 rounds were fired from a small silver SUV and hit a home in the 2700 block of west Jewell, near Harry and Meridian.
Kan. man sentenced for crash that killed 80-year-old pedestrian
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2020. On Tuesday, Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Jeffrey Jack to just over 2 and one half years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office. On November 3, 2020, Kaminsky...
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
kfdi.com
One person injured in south Wichita house fire
An unidentified woman had burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire in south Wichita on Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Lincoln. Crews reported seeing smoke as they arrived at the home. They found a woman with burns to her face and smoke inhalation, and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Remember: Don't pass a stopped school bus
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — School has been in session for about two months and some drivers on area social media pages have said they see others passing stopped school buses. "Whenever the STOP sign goes out and the red lights are flashing, both directions of traffic have to come to a complete stop and not pass the school bus," said Hutchinson Police Capt. Bryce Burlie. "They are not to move again, the traffic is not to pass the school bus until the sign is closed and the red lights are off."
KWCH.com
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfuctions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 16-year-old driver of a 1992 Chevy pickup suffered minor injuries after the truck she was driving malfunctioned. The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the teen was driving east on Zoo Blvd. at the ramp to northbound I-235. When she turned right...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Hutch Post
