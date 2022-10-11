Read full article on original website
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
courierjournal.net
A Scare at LaGrange
LAGRANGE – Haunted Hayrides at the LaGrange College Site Park are scheduled every Saturday in October from 7–11pm. Adult tickets are $5 and children under 6 are FREE. Parking is at the foot of the mountain at the old Tabernacle site. You may want to bring your flash light to see how to return to your car.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
WAAY-TV
Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
We will be closely monitoring a line of strong to severe storms ahead of our next cold front later today. The severe weather risk has been upgraded to a Level 2 out of 5 for the Shoals, Madison, Giles, and Morgan Counties, while the rest of North Alabama remains under a Level 1 risk.
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
WAFF
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
Kicking Cancer in Cullman offers boot scootin’ good time
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Active Adult Center Dancers and Kickers will host Kicking Cancer in Cullman, a line dancing workshop and social, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with an hour lunch break. Proceeds will benefit the Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation, a local nonprofit helping Cullman residents during their battles with cancer. The workshop is appropriate for all levels of dancers, from beginners to experts and will be taught by cancer survivors Jackie Talley, Helen Woods, Patra Bowman and Sherry Boatright. Early registration is available until Oct. 20 for $20. After that date, registration will be $25. The...
Search underway for missing woman in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing woman who has not been seen since Saturday. Danae Randall, 22, was last seen in the 900 block of Division Street. She is described as being 5’2″ and weighing 135 pounds. If you have any information on […]
Decatur Police Department debuts new ‘investi-gator’
In good humor, the department posted a picture of a small alligator captured at Ingalls Harbor after officers responded to a call on Wednesday morning.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway near Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department is investigating a death in the area of Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive. The death was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the department. WAAY 31 will update this story as more information is made available.
Alabama bicyclist dies in accident Wednesday morning
One person has died following a bizarre accident in South Huntsville, according to authorities.
Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report. According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the […]
22 dogs removed from home in north Alabama
22 dogs were seized from a home in Tuscumbia on Friday morning.
ALEA identifies man killed in Morgan County wreck
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.
wvtm13.com
Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
1 killed in Limestone County house fire
Multiple crews, including the Limestone County Coroner, responded to a house fire in Athens Monday afternoon.
Construction of long awaited $5.5 billion Northern Beltline could restart in spring, officials say
After nearly a decade of funding issues and pushback from environmentalists, officials say construction on ALDOT’s Northern Beltline is set to begin again in spring of next year. The proposed beltline consists of a 52-mile, six-lane corridor stretching from Interstate 59 in northeast Jefferson County to the I-459 interchange...
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
