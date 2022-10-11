ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

740thefan.com

Minnesota Secretary of State believes voters are engaged

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Secretary of State Steve Simon is predicting a large number of Minnesotans will vote in the first non-presidential election since the COVID pandemic. Simon said November midterms usually draw fewer voters to the polls. “I’m sensing out there, as many others are, that people are...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Why are political debates happening less often?

ST PAUL, Minn. — If it feels like there haven't been as many political debates during this election season, you're right. Several races in Minnesota, and beyond, have staged fewer debates than in years past. The race for Minnesota governor has only featured one debate so far, which was...
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

Three big changes to voting in Wisconsin in 2022, and one smaller one

Since 2020, the state of Wisconsin has made several changes to the way it conducts elections. Read up on them here so you aren’t surprised on Election Day. 1. Drop boxes have been banned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. If you used one in previous elections to submit your absentee ballot, you’ll have to either mail it or deliver it personally to your municipal clerk’s office, the high court ruled.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?

Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

In feisty debate, Craig and Kistner display deep policy divide

Up until now, much of the Minnesota 2nd District congressional race has been playing out in negative TV ads, many being paid for by organizations from outside of Minnesota. That changed Thursday when Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner met face-to-face for the first and only debate of this year’s campaign that was held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

5 takeaways from the MPR News attorney general debate

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz went head-to-head Friday in their first debate, disagreeing on crime, abortion, fraud and more. Their race is one of the closest, if not the closest, in the state, according to recent polls. And Minnesota voters will decide whether to send...
MINNESOTA STATE
etxview.com

Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Democrat Keith Ellison paints 'stark' contrast in attorney general's race

Keith Ellison offered two disparate futures to Minneapolis supporters, whose turnout next month could determine whether he spends four more years as the state's lawyer-in-chief. "It is stark," the Democratic attorney general told dozens of volunteers preparing to knock on doors Saturday in the city's southwest corner. "Women's rights versus...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

First Congressional District candidates to meet for forum-style discussion at SCC

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates for Minnesota’s First Congressional District seat will meet tonight for a forum-style discussion at South Central College. Republican Rep. Brad Finstad, who currently holds the seat after winning a special election in August, is facing Democrat Jeff Ettinger, former CEO of Hormel in Austin in the November election.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KOOL 101.7

Here Are The Most Equitable School Districts In Minnesota

School has been in full swing and one report has the most equitable school districts throughout Minnesota. Last year both Minnesota and Wisconsin ranked pretty well for states with the best teachers. Wisconsin came in at number 18, while Minnesota was named the 13th-best state for teachers. The finance website,...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

A rebuttal to ‘Proposed CO2 pipelines are bad for Minnesota’

As Minnesota confronts economic challenges ranging from rising inflation, supply chain deficiencies, workforce shortages and more, it is increasingly important that we find ways to support and grow our critical industries. At the top of the list is agriculture and ethanol. Corn production alone generates $7.5 billion in annual economic...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host

WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
WORTHINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Mostly good COVID trends in Minnesota

School nurse Michelle Ricart gives a sticker to 5-year-old Jacqueline after she got her first COVID-19 vaccine at Cityview Community School in Minneapolis on Nov. 4. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News. For now, the COVID-19 trends in Minnesota seem to be pointing in an overall good direction. So, are...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz says Minnesota is ready to host 2027 World Expo

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined Senator Amy Klobuchar (R-MN) and a delegation of Expo leaders on Wednesday to discuss the United States’ bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota. The United States is competing against 4 other countries to host the international...
MINNESOTA STATE

