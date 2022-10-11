Read full article on original website
Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Attracts $18M Funding Round
Today Singapore-based Pillow announced it has raised $18 million in Series A funding co-led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital and Jump Capital. Elevation Capital were also the first Seed investors in Pillow, having led the round in 2021. Founded in 2021 by Arindam Roy, Rajath KM, and Kartik Mishra,...
Icertis Launches Contract Intelligence Solution for Banking and Financial Services
Icertis, a contract intelligence company, today announced the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Banking and Financial Services. The CLM solution is packaged with out-of-the-box functionality that includes a range of contract types, rules to identify obligations, and workflow and reporting to support specific challenges in business processes across front, middle, and corporate offices of Banking and Financial Services organisations.
Vouch Launches New Business Insurance Coverages for Life Science Startups
Vouch, a commercial insurance business focused on tech companies, announced its expansion into the life science category with the introduction of new proprietary insurance solutions. For decades, life science startups have struggled to acquire business insurance. Large insurance carriers typically do not insure early-stage life science companies, especially those that are pre-revenue. When they do, minimum premiums are prohibitively expensive.
Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing
Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
PCF Insurance Services Acquires West Virginia Agency, Infuse Insurance
PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Infuse Insurance, an independent, community-based agency offering a comprehensive suite of home, auto, business, and life insurance solutions. “We’re thrilled to welcome Infuse Insurance, a young, high-growth agency that now anchors our footprint in West Virginia,” said...
Compliance Risk Concepts Expands Supervisory Analyst Services for Equity Research Departments, Firms
Compliance Risk Concepts LLC (“CRC”), a business-focused team of senior compliance professionals in financial services, today announced the expansion of its Supervisory Analyst (SA) support services that assist investment banks, broker-dealers and independent research firms to fulfill Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) required supervisory review responsibilities. CRC provides a convenient way for firms to lower the operating costs of their research departments by allowing them to tap into CRC’s extensive expert SA resources at a lower cost compared to maintaining a full-time licensed staff of reviewers.
Calculus Launches New Knowledge Intensive EIS Fund
Calculus, a leading provider of tax efficient investments, today announces the launch of its new HMRC-approved Knowledge Intensive Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) Fund. The offering, which follows the Government’s renewed endorsement of EIS in the mini budget having lifted the 2025 sunset clause, will give investors the opportunity to support early-stage innovative UK companies with a societal purpose and impact with at least 80% of the fund’s capital invested into businesses carrying out research and development to create new intellectual property.
Heritage Provides Estimated Impact of Hurricane Ian
Heritage Insurance Holdings, a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to incur $40.0 million of net retained losses associated with Hurricane Ian, inclusive of reinstatement premiums and participation by the Company’s captive reinsurer, Osprey Re. Ultimate gross losses continue to be evaluated but are expected to fall within layer 2 of the catastrophe excess of loss program which begins at $140.0 million and exhausts at $960.0 million. To date, the Company has received close to 12,000 claims associated with Hurricane Ian.
Finom Partners with Salt Edge to Expand its EMI Offerings Via Open Banking
The pan-European B2B fintech platform Finom has joined hands with Salt Edge, a leader in offering open banking solutions, to leverage PSD2 possibilities for SMEs and professionals all over Europe. Finom provides SMEs and freelancers with business payment accounts as well as expense and team management services. The Dutch B2B...
OKX partners with Pyth Network
OKX the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it is partnering with Pyth network, a next-generation Oracle solution built on the Solana blockchain and designed to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications. Pyth operates one of the largest and most reliable oracle networks, deriving price...
Tokenised Assets | Nick Kerigan | SWIFT
Nick Kerigan, Managing Director and Head of Innovation at SWIFT join Ali Paterson in the new FF News studio to discuss the future of tokenised assets. Nick explains the nuance of the current tokenised asset trend as the securities industry looks to use token technology to provide benefits to their existing securities. For example, rationalisation which allows a high-value share to be broken down into tokens of a smaller value. Thereby lowering the capital barrier to investment for new consumers, as they can purchase a fractional share to being their portfolio.
EXCLUSIVE: “Core Teachings And Wily Swine” – Leigh Pepper, 10x Banking in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Ugly back-office systems can’t be masked by layering on colourful tech – new thinking is needed, says Leigh Pepper, Chief Product Officer for 10x Banking. The phrase ‘lipstick on a pig’ has become the favourite fintech idiom to describe banks’ approaches to transformation, capturing the attempt to jazz up the UI and transform the UX by changing a form from a single page into individual screens, to capture my name and feel more like Apple.
Data Insights – Priya Sharma – Clearstream
Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about data insights and what can be learned from them. Priya explains that Clearstream’s omnichannel approach allows them to focus on more than just the front end, allowing them to receive data through other channels like API & Swift ISO 20022. She continues that in post-trade industry, looking at data like settlements data, asset data, servicing data or tax data. All of that data can be analysed, and used to create enhanced systems that better serve a particular consumer base.
EXCLUSIVE: “Payments on the Menu” – Eli Shoshani, Bottomline Technologies and Sandeep Lai, DBS Bank in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
Bottomline Technologies’ Eli Shoshani and Sandeep Lai from DBS Bank look at how best to account for financial taste in the APAC region. To be capable of eating well in every country across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region requires a high degree of adaptability. From chewing through jet-black fermented century eggs in China, to devouring an actively angry live octopus in Korea, it’s an area of rich culinary traditions that have differentiated countries over centuries of development.
Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth
Heritage Insurance (Heritage) and Guidewire announced that Heritage selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite beginning with ClaimCenter simultaneously across all lines of business and states where it operates. The implementations of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will follow, to be implemented by state upon policyholder conversion or renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member PwC will be leading the implementation project.
Exclusive: “Moving the Dial on Financial Crime” – David Howes, Standard Chartered
Change and risk are two sides of the same progressive coin. It’s why banks for years chose not to deal in it. But engaging in the digital economy is no longer a choice; how banks address some of the challenges it presents them with, is. For David Howes, global...
BlueSnap Partners with BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance and Payout
BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a new partnership with BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15 different cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies globally, and supports BlueSnap’s mission to help businesses across the globe increase their revenue and reduce costs.
CapitalRise Hits £200m Prime Property Loan Origination Milestone
Leading prime property finance firm CapitalRise today announces it has successfully originated more than £200m in loans, funding developments across London and the Home Counties to the value of over £640m. The firm lent just under half (£99m) of this milestone figure in the 12 months to the...
Sabine VanderLinden – Alchemy Crew – ITC Vegas 2022
At ITC Vegas, we sat down with Sabine VanderLinden, the Co-Founder, Managing Partner and CEO of Alchemy Crew, a venture commercialisation lab for the insurance sector and financial services institutions. With over 25 years’ experience delivering growth strategies within the insurance industry, VanderLinden talks about the power of digital ecosystems...
Marqeta Names Jeff Parker as New SVP and Managing Director, International
Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform, today announced the appointment of Jeff Parker as its new SVP and Managing Director, International. Parker joins from WorldFirst, the international business payment provider, where he assumed the position of CEO shortly after its acquisition by Ant Group. In his new role, Parker will be responsible for building Marqeta’s go-to-market and operational functions internationally and advancing the company’s service offerings in its key markets across Europe and APAC.
