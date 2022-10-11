Read full article on original website
Michigan launching study of nuclear power options to replace coal plants
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan's utility companies move away from coal-fired power plants, the state is launching a study of developing more nuclear options. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill from a Mid-Michigan lawmaker commissioning a feasibility study of increasing the amount of power generated from nuclear sources in Michigan.
Huntington Bank marks downtown Flint weather ball's 66th birthday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Downtown Flint's weather ball is being celebrated 66 years after it was first lit. It stands 70 feet above the Huntington National Bank on Saginaw Street. When it was first built in 1956, the weather ball sat atop the Citizens Bank building. Its letters became "HB"...
'Where will we go?': Au Gres residents upset over closure of health clinic
AU GRES, Mich. (WJRT) - A number of residents in Au Gres are upset with McLaren's decision to close a clinic. The clinic has been in Au Gres for eight years, but McLaren Health Care says it's closing it on Halloween. Patients haven't officially received word from McLaren that the facility is closing. McLaren says they will get letters out soon.
Genesee County Judge Duncan Beagle gets key to the city before retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At halftime of the Powers High School football game Friday, a true champion of the Flint community will receive well deserved honors. Genesee County Judge Duncan Beagle will stand in the stadium he helped rebuild to receive a key to the city he refuses to give up on. Beagle is retiring after 31.5 years on the bench.
Residents in mobile home community say they are being forced out
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in a Flint Township mobile home community are in limbo after they say their homes were condemned, leaving them with no place to live. Myrtle Grove mobile home community on West Dayton Street has seen better days, but it's all Mark Mitchell can afford right now.
Flint fire department giving away smoke detectors to residents
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint fire department is offering free smoke detectors to city residents. Winter months can be the most dangerous for house fires. “We want to save lives,” said Sgt. Ammad Bell. “We want to give everybody the opportunity to have what they need to survive in case a fire breaks out.”
Burton Fire Department operating at half-staff, needs more firefighters
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Burton Fire Department is operating at half capacity. Ideally, the department would have a full staff of 65 paid on-call members. Instead, they only have about 30, which includes some in training. Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson said the problem has only gotten worse over...
Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
School board deadlocks on vote to demolish Flint's Central High School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The board for Flint Community Schools deadlocked during a vote on a plan to demolish the campus of the vacant Central High School. The tied vote of three to three Wednesday night ultimately caused the proposal to fail. Central High School on Crapo Street closed back...
Semi crashes into U.P. gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said. The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when...
Exclusive poll: Whitmer winning on the issue most important to voters
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A new EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 continues showing that the fight over abortion rights likely will determine the race for Michigan governor. Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Republican Tudor Dixon shrank over the past month. But more of the 600 likely voters polled said the candidates’ stances on abortion rights are more likely to influence who they support than the economy or education.
Seniors who say they were scammed by crooked contractor demand justice
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Victims who say they were ripped off by a contractor with a criminal history are joining forces to push for justice. ABC 12 first reported a complaint against Robert Earl Gill September 1st, 2022 when Carolyn Mayo said Gill offered to fix her roof. She gave him some of the money, the work was started, but never finished. Once ABC 12 got involved, Gill returned Mayo’s money, but now several other people have come forward, claiming he also scammed them.
Police identify woman hit and killed along U.S. 10
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released the name of the woman killed while walking on U.S. 10 in Bay County just a few days before her birthday. Investigators say 24-year-old Crystal Beaston was walking in the freeway's eastbound lanes around 6 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle near M-47.
91-year-old from Frankenmuth dies after crash in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 91-year-old Frankenmuth woman died in a one-vehicle accident in Bay County. The crash happened at about 10 a.m. Tuesday on North Huron Road just north of East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. A Buick Encore driven by Helga Lentener was heading north when it...
Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
Police arrest man accused of illegal dumping on Flint's north side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of dumping illegally on Flint's north side. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley allegedly caught 52-year-old Roy Roberts in the act of dumping trash on an empty lot back in September. Police arrested Roberts this week and he appeared in...
Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - The candidates for Michigan governor have criticized each other's positions on abortion during their first debate. Republican Tudor Dixon is looking to use Thursday's primetime debate to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Dixon is a former conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Jury selection continues in the trial for 3 people accused of deadly Family Dollar shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Four days into jury selection in a high-profile Flint murder case, the court is still trying to complete the process. Jury selection will continue next week in the trial for three people accused of taking part in the May 2020 murder of Family Dollar security guard Calvin Munerlyn.
Brady Titsworth breaks Davison's single-season record for goals against Swartz Creek
DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - The first round district playoff game between Swartz Creek and Davison was cold, rainy and uncomfortable. It was also the perfect stage for Cardinals' Brady Titsworth to make history. In his final game on his home field, Brady scored 6 goals. The senior's last one was...
