Binance Pool Unveils $500M Lending Project to Support Bitcoin Mining Industry

Binance believes the move will help maintain a healthy digital asset ecosystem. With the bear market taking a heavy toll on the crypto mining industry, Binance has announced a new lending project. The development follows the founder of Bitmain, Jihan Wu’s announcement of establishing a $250 million fund to purchase...
Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run Will Start in 2023 According to Bitwise CEO

Hunter Horsley joined the list of people who think the best time to invest in bitcoin is during the ongoing crypto winter. Hunter Horsley – CEO of the technology solutions provider Bitwise – believes bear markets are a great period when investors could increase their exposure to bitcoin.
Arbitrum Developer Acquires Ethereum Consensus Client Prysmatic Labs

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet. Ethereum smart contract scaling solution developer Offchain Labs announced that it is acquiring Prysmatic Labs, one of the core engineering teams that architected the Merge and built Prysm. According to the announcement, Prysmatic Labs chose to join Offchain Lab...
EthereumPoW Ecosystem Continues to Grow as Support for Mining Remains

Proof-of-work Ethereum fork ETHW has attracted a lot of support since the Merge transitioned the network away from mining a month ago. The minable version of Ethereum has garnered a lot of attention since it spawned as a hard fork this time last month. In a move remnant to the 2017 genesis of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) from its big brother, EthereumPoW may have started another fork war between proponents of each respected network.
Michael Saylor’s Wish for Bitcoin Accounting Changes Has Arrived

Institutional holders of Bitcoin will be able to mark up the value of their holdings within their earnings statements when the coin’s price goes up. The Bitcoin-loving billionaire Michael Saylor has spent months pushing for rule changes surrounding cryptocurrencies and their accounting procedures. On Wednesday, was finally granted his wish.
Only the Smartest (and Most Foolish) Investors Own Bitcoin: Bank of Canada

A Bank of Canada survey showed that average literacy investors were the least likely to buy Bitcoin. A new report from the Bank of Canada has unearthed some intriguing facts about the state of Bitcoin ownership across the country. The report found that about 13% of Canadians owned Bitcoin in...
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million in Presale

[PRESS RELEASE – Hrodna, Belarus, 14th October 2022]. The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and continues to delight investors. Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early-stage investors have more attractive terms of up to 200% than later-stage inventors. Girles Token is the main product of Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts.
Despite the Recent Drop, is XRP Headed to $0.55 Again? (Ripple Price Analysis)

Ripple has bounced from its recent sharp decline, perhaps indicating that buyers are still controlling the market. This structure has provided another opportunity to retest the overhead resistance. Technical Analysis. The Daily Chart:. Although Ripple has not succeeded in its repeated attempts to break the resistance zone (in red), the...
Cosmos Team Patches New Vulnerability Before Potential Exploit

The vulnerability was discovered during an audit that followed the recent BNB exploit. The past couple of months have been rife with tales of exploited blockchain ecosystems, whether due to coding errors or disgruntled employees. After the most high-profile attack in recent months saw Binance Smart Chain exploited for several...
Kazakhstan Wants More Regulations for Crypto Miners With New Bill (Report)

Following the changes, crypto miners and mining pools will be monitored by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry. The lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament – Mazhilis – reportedly greenlighted new bills that aim to establish appropriate rules in the local crypto sector. They will...
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Now Holds Zero Commercial Paper

Tether has fully replaced its commercial paper holdings with U.S. Treasury bills. Stablecoin issuer Tether has revealed that it now holds zero commercial paper after months of gradually reducing its commercial debt holdings for its reserve assets. The development comes less than two weeks after the company announced that it...
Big Eyes Coin Stage 5 Presale Goes Fast, Stage 6 Looming in

Although the past several months were not kind to the cryptocurrency industry, as well as memecoins, such types of digital assets skyrocketed in popularity in 2020 and 2021. As such, the crypto landscape saw the emergence of hundreds of them, each trying to capture some of the market shares of the OG – Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, many vanished as the bear market settled.
