cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Forms Huge Wedge Pattern, Will it Trigger The Next Rally or Crash?
Bitcoin’s price has been trapped inside a consolidation range between $18K and $25K for months already, and is trading sideways with extremely low volatility. However, the primary cryptocurrency is now closer to the lower boundary of the range around $18K, and if this level breaks, we can expect new yearly lows.
cryptopotato.com
Binance Pool Unveils $500M Lending Project to Support Bitcoin Mining Industry
Binance believes the move will help maintain a healthy digital asset ecosystem. With the bear market taking a heavy toll on the crypto mining industry, Binance has announced a new lending project. The development follows the founder of Bitmain, Jihan Wu’s announcement of establishing a $250 million fund to purchase...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run Will Start in 2023 According to Bitwise CEO
Hunter Horsley joined the list of people who think the best time to invest in bitcoin is during the ongoing crypto winter. Hunter Horsley – CEO of the technology solutions provider Bitwise – believes bear markets are a great period when investors could increase their exposure to bitcoin.
cryptopotato.com
Arbitrum Developer Acquires Ethereum Consensus Client Prysmatic Labs
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet. Ethereum smart contract scaling solution developer Offchain Labs announced that it is acquiring Prysmatic Labs, one of the core engineering teams that architected the Merge and built Prysm. According to the announcement, Prysmatic Labs chose to join Offchain Lab...
cryptopotato.com
EthereumPoW Ecosystem Continues to Grow as Support for Mining Remains
Proof-of-work Ethereum fork ETHW has attracted a lot of support since the Merge transitioned the network away from mining a month ago. The minable version of Ethereum has garnered a lot of attention since it spawned as a hard fork this time last month. In a move remnant to the 2017 genesis of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) from its big brother, EthereumPoW may have started another fork war between proponents of each respected network.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster Towards $20K, Inflation Numbers, and Google’s Foray into Crypto: This Week’s Recap
The past week saw the total cryptocurrency market lost about $30 billion in the past seven days, where most of the action took place yesterday. This was somewhat expected, given the US Bureau of Labor Statistics published the CPI numbers then. Let’s dive in. Bitcoin spent the majority of...
cryptopotato.com
Michael Saylor’s Wish for Bitcoin Accounting Changes Has Arrived
Institutional holders of Bitcoin will be able to mark up the value of their holdings within their earnings statements when the coin’s price goes up. The Bitcoin-loving billionaire Michael Saylor has spent months pushing for rule changes surrounding cryptocurrencies and their accounting procedures. On Wednesday, was finally granted his wish.
cryptopotato.com
Metamask to let U.S. Users Buy Cryptocurrencies Directly From Their Bank Accounts
Now Metamask users in the US will have an easier way to purchase their crypto thanks to its integration with ACH. Metamask continues to push for leadership in the cryptocurrency wallet industry, offering new tools that make it easier for its users to purchase crypto. On October 13, Sardine, a...
cryptopotato.com
Only the Smartest (and Most Foolish) Investors Own Bitcoin: Bank of Canada
A Bank of Canada survey showed that average literacy investors were the least likely to buy Bitcoin. A new report from the Bank of Canada has unearthed some intriguing facts about the state of Bitcoin ownership across the country. The report found that about 13% of Canadians owned Bitcoin in...
cryptopotato.com
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million in Presale
[PRESS RELEASE – Hrodna, Belarus, 14th October 2022]. The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and continues to delight investors. Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early-stage investors have more attractive terms of up to 200% than later-stage inventors. Girles Token is the main product of Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts.
cryptopotato.com
Despite the Recent Drop, is XRP Headed to $0.55 Again? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple has bounced from its recent sharp decline, perhaps indicating that buyers are still controlling the market. This structure has provided another opportunity to retest the overhead resistance. Technical Analysis. The Daily Chart:. Although Ripple has not succeeded in its repeated attempts to break the resistance zone (in red), the...
cryptopotato.com
Cosmos Team Patches New Vulnerability Before Potential Exploit
The vulnerability was discovered during an audit that followed the recent BNB exploit. The past couple of months have been rife with tales of exploited blockchain ecosystems, whether due to coding errors or disgruntled employees. After the most high-profile attack in recent months saw Binance Smart Chain exploited for several...
cryptopotato.com
Kazakhstan Wants More Regulations for Crypto Miners With New Bill (Report)
Following the changes, crypto miners and mining pools will be monitored by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry. The lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament – Mazhilis – reportedly greenlighted new bills that aim to establish appropriate rules in the local crypto sector. They will...
cryptopotato.com
BTC Eyes $20K After Dropping to 3-Week Low Amid CPI-Induced Volatility (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap briefly dipped below $900 billion yesterday, but today’s gains have helped it reclaim that line. Bitcoin went through a rollercoaster of a trading day, dumping to just over $18,000 before shooting back up to $20,000. Most altcoins are well in the green on a daily...
cryptopotato.com
Weeks Before Replacing its Top Executives, NYDIG Dismissed 30% of its Workforce (Report)
NYDIG supposedly dismissed 110 people, approximately 30% of its total manpower. New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) – an investment management firm that offers a wide variety of bitcoin services – reportedly laid off around one-third of its staff in September. Not long ago, it announced the departure...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Sharply Rejected at $20K Following Friday’s Wall Street Collapse (Weekend Watch)
The largest US stock indexes dropped hard on Friday, and bitcoin followed suit after being rejected at $20K. Bitcoin tried its hand at taking down $20,000 but was stopped in its tracks once more and has retraced by almost a grand. The altcoins are back in red after yesterday’s massive...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Dips Below $1,200 and Recovers Amid Massive Recent Volatility, What’s Next? (ETH Price Analysis)
After a lengthy period of defending the $1200, Ethereum momentarily fell below this level, followed by a quick recovery to $1,343. This price action highlights the significance of demand below the $1200 support level. Technical Analysis. The Daily Chart:. At the time of writing, the market has recovered from the...
cryptopotato.com
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Now Holds Zero Commercial Paper
Tether has fully replaced its commercial paper holdings with U.S. Treasury bills. Stablecoin issuer Tether has revealed that it now holds zero commercial paper after months of gradually reducing its commercial debt holdings for its reserve assets. The development comes less than two weeks after the company announced that it...
cryptopotato.com
Big Eyes Coin Stage 5 Presale Goes Fast, Stage 6 Looming in
Although the past several months were not kind to the cryptocurrency industry, as well as memecoins, such types of digital assets skyrocketed in popularity in 2020 and 2021. As such, the crypto landscape saw the emergence of hundreds of them, each trying to capture some of the market shares of the OG – Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, many vanished as the bear market settled.
cryptopotato.com
Smart Token Labs Enables Cool Cat and World of Women Derivative NFTs for Devcon VI Attendees in Bogota
[PRESS RELEASE – Sydney, Australia, 15th October 2022]. The themed NFTs include Devcon VI branding and are available to verified ticket holders, with future royalties to be split with charities. Smart Token Labs has used its BrandExtender derivative NFT solution to create a unique NFT offering for 6,000 attendees...
