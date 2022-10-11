Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
lafourchegazette.com
French Food Festival introduces 2022 Grand Marshal, Royalty
After 2 years off, the French Food Festival is back and it's back with its new Grand Marshal and festival royalty. The Larose Regional Park and Civic Center announced local businessman Raleigh Galiano as the 2022 Grand Marshal and Alexandria Galiano as the French Food Festival's Miss Queen XLVII and Aliza Callais as the French Food Festival Teen Queen XXXVI.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft in Connection with Stealing Patient Information
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on October 13, 2022, that Raychael Depland, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, Depland, while working as a...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment
LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
KTBS
Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates
A carbon capture facility. (Canva image) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a decarbonization project Wednesday that he believes could be a prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), but some renewable energy advocates are skeptical of the project. The project is a collaboration between three companies to capture emissions...
lafourchegazette.com
Week 7 Scoreboard: Cardinals, Tarpons, Tigers all earn wins
-- East St. John 27, Central Lafourche 10.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure
Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: South Lafourche earns Homecoming win over Morgan City
The South Lafourche football team got a 59-24 blowout win over Morgan City on Friday, earning their 2nd win of the season. See photos of the game online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
brproud.com
Two arrested in Louisiana after allegedly trying to flush drugs down the toilet
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Hiram Desmond Clark, 31, of Labadieville and Kristen Dena Duplechien, 36, of Thibodaux remain behind bars after they were arrested on Tuesday, October 11. Their arrests stem from an investigation into drug trafficking. The investigation was led by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities want the death penalty for mother, live-in boyfriend accused of killing Louisiana toddler
After the body of two-year-old Ezekiel Harry was found in a garbage can earlier this year, the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office has announced prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the child's mother and her boyfriend.
Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car
A teenager in Franklin was arrested for a shooting that happened early in October.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
lafourchegazette.com
1st annual Fall Vendor event to showcase local vendors
The Venue and Simply Exquisite Events are hosting their First Annual Fall Vendor Event this Sunday. The event is going to be held at The Venue, located at 18210 West Main Street in Galliano and it will run from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. The event will be a Mimosa Brunch and will showcase the amazing works of 30 vendors who are signed up to attend the event.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: E.D. White scores Homecoming win over Donaldsonville
E.D. White cruised past Donaldsonville 41-8 on Friday night, improving to 6-1 on the season in a Homecoming Night win. See photos of the game online. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
Nicholls Sciences & Technology Open House
High school and community college students interested in exciting, high-paying, and life-long careers in the sciences should visit Nicholls State University next week. The College of Sciences and Technology at Nicholls invites high school students to visit campus and learn about opportunities for college and career studies. The SciTech Open...
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Victim dies after being paralyzed from 1982 Louisiana shooting, police rule death as homicide
Four decades after a man was shot in New Orleans, a homicide investigation is underway following the victim's death earlier this year.
lafourchegazette.com
WILMA DUET
Wilma “Mama” Duet, 73, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, October 17th, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Memorial Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
