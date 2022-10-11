ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Knox Pages

Some parents frustrated with East Knox report card, ideas brought forward

HOWARD — Parents and school administration gathered Thursday night to discuss and critique the East Knox district's report card at October's board of education meeting. The district grade card included three stars in achievement; one star in progress; two stars in gap closing; four stars in graduation and two stars in early literacy. The entirety of the district's report card can be found here.
HOWARD, OH
WHIZ

Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Knox County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
County
Knox County, OH
Mount Vernon News

Museum speaker to discuss Knox/Coshocton serial killer

LOUDONVILLE – The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off its fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17, with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a streak of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
WHIZ

OMEGA Discusses Upcoming ODOT District 5 Projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association Held a meeting to discuss upcoming projects the Ohio Department of Transportation has planned for the area through 2027. OMEGA Executive Director Jeannette Wierzbicki described what OMEGA is and the role they play in improving area transportation. “We’re a local development...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws

BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
BUCYRUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Find a Cat-Themed Wonderland at the New Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar

Cats rest on scratching-post clouds, curl up in quiet nooks and nuzzle on the laps of their potential future humans. Nearly 20 cats looking for their forever homes roam their very own side of the new Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar at 5568 N. High St. Situated between Clintonville and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Empathy is need now more than ever

With all due respect to Christmastime, right now is “the most wonderful time of the year!” Leaves have exploded into a menagerie of yellow, orange, and red foliage lining our neighborhoods. Cool, crisp mornings give way to majestic, azure skies before surrendering to dazzling pink and purple sunsets. The signs of this beautiful season are everywhere: football, jack-o-lanterns, homecomings and apple cider. Another sign of this time of the year are the incessant political ads. I think I’ve seen the faces of JD Vance and Tim Ryan more than I’ve seen my wife’s lately.
DELAWARE, OH
1808Delaware

Evans Farms Gaining A Tex-Mex Restaurant

The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo’s Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo’s...
LEWIS CENTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Clear Fork thumps Shelby in punishing decision

Clear Fork recorded a big victory over Shelby 61-19 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Shelby after the first quarter.
SHELBY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH

