Knox Pages
Knox Pages reporter Grant Ritchey volunteers at East Knox for Report For America service project
HOWARD — One of my roles as a reporting for Knox Pages and Report For America is to complete a service project related to my news beats -- education and the developing workforce. For my service project I chose to work alongside East Knox Jr./Sr High School students in...
Knox Pages
Some parents frustrated with East Knox report card, ideas brought forward
HOWARD — Parents and school administration gathered Thursday night to discuss and critique the East Knox district's report card at October's board of education meeting. The district grade card included three stars in achievement; one star in progress; two stars in gap closing; four stars in graduation and two stars in early literacy. The entirety of the district's report card can be found here.
WHIZ
Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
Knox Pages
Blank check: Mansfield writes off Mt. Vernon with nothing but zeroes
Mansfield's impenetrable defense prompted a 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon in Ohio high school football on October 14. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
cwcolumbus.com
Flash floods increase in Franklin County; FEMA says claims outside of flood zones double
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Franklin County continue to recover more than a month after flash floods destroyed their belongings, portions of their home and peace of mind. Aleesha Smith contacted ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers last month to say she was left with $40,000 in damages.
Knox Pages
Part III of the Kenyon hazing death of Stewart Pierson: coroner says student was tied to the tracks
Kenyon College president Rev. William Peirce immediately summoned Kenyon College’s physician, Dr. Irvin S. Workman, and an undertaker. Newspaper reports are vague, but somehow Newbold Pierson was informed of his son’s death.
Mount Vernon News
Museum speaker to discuss Knox/Coshocton serial killer
LOUDONVILLE – The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off its fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17, with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a streak of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
WHIZ
OMEGA Discusses Upcoming ODOT District 5 Projects
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association Held a meeting to discuss upcoming projects the Ohio Department of Transportation has planned for the area through 2027. OMEGA Executive Director Jeannette Wierzbicki described what OMEGA is and the role they play in improving area transportation. “We’re a local development...
crawfordcountynow.com
With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws
BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
columbusunderground.com
Find a Cat-Themed Wonderland at the New Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar
Cats rest on scratching-post clouds, curl up in quiet nooks and nuzzle on the laps of their potential future humans. Nearly 20 cats looking for their forever homes roam their very own side of the new Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar at 5568 N. High St. Situated between Clintonville and...
Delaware Gazette
Empathy is need now more than ever
With all due respect to Christmastime, right now is “the most wonderful time of the year!” Leaves have exploded into a menagerie of yellow, orange, and red foliage lining our neighborhoods. Cool, crisp mornings give way to majestic, azure skies before surrendering to dazzling pink and purple sunsets. The signs of this beautiful season are everywhere: football, jack-o-lanterns, homecomings and apple cider. Another sign of this time of the year are the incessant political ads. I think I’ve seen the faces of JD Vance and Tim Ryan more than I’ve seen my wife’s lately.
Evans Farms Gaining A Tex-Mex Restaurant
The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo’s Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo’s...
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Knox Pages
Clear Fork thumps Shelby in punishing decision
Clear Fork recorded a big victory over Shelby 61-19 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Shelby after the first quarter.
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after milk truck overturns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the west side of Franklin County briefly shut down a major highway and continues to cause major delays Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that a crash involving the overturning of a semi-truck carrying milk occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near Cole Road, just west of […]
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
Knox Pages
West Holmes barely gives New Philadelphia a chance in blowout victory
West Holmes wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 60-7 victory over New Philadelphia in Ohio high school football action on October 14. West Holmes opened with a 15-0 advantage over New Philadelphia through the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Golfers from Centerburg, Fredericktown, East Knox see seasons end at D-II/D-III district tournaments
PICKERINGTON -- Mount Vernon senior Ben Bridges qualified for the Division I state golf tournament Tuesday, finishing fourth overall (and third among individual qualifiers) at the Central District tournament at Apple Valley Golf Course. He will be Knox County's lone representative at the state level this year, as 15 golfers...
Knox Pages
Storm warning: McComb unleashes full fury on Plymouth
It was a tough night for Plymouth which was overmatched by McComb in this 55-7 verdict. The first quarter gave McComb a 21-0 lead over Plymouth.
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
