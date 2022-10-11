Read full article on original website
WAFF
Eagles, Red Devils clash for Region title
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The last time the Pisgah Eagles and Fyffe Red Devils played a High School Football game was 2005. Fast forward 17 years and both programs have their respective sights set on a Class 2A Region title. The Red Devils (7-0, 5-0 2A, region 7) are ranked...
WSFA
First Alert: Blast of much colder air arrives in Alabama next week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall in Alabama is typically a very nice time of year and the weekend will be no exception! Sunshine dominates the forecast for Saturday, with afternoon temperatures rising into lower to middle 80s. That should make for a fantastic Saturday for college football. In the college...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
wtva.com
Part of Natchez Trace closed in Tishomingo County and into Alabama
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Natchez Trace closed a section of the parkway in Tishomingo County and Lauderdale County in Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The full closure is from Highway 4 in Tishomingo County to Highway 20 in Lauderdale County, Alabama. According to the Parkway, this is part of...
Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week
Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
WSFA
Mid-October fall foliage update for Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some color is starting to show on trees across Central Alabama now that we’ve progressed into mid-October. Leaves have also fallen off of trees regardless of whether or not they have changed color. That is likely due to the breezy days and abnormally dry conditions...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Ivey announces improvement grants for North Alabama communities
On Thursday, Ivey announced $19.3 million for 49 towns, cities, and counties across the state in the form of community development block grants.
easttexasradio.com
Fannin County Man Dies In Alabama Crash
A Fannin County man has died of injuries he received in a motorcycle crash last week in Alabama. It critically injured 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham when the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road and hit a guardrail. The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Isolated severe storms possible Wednesday in Alabama
Remember thunderstorms? And rain? Both are part of the weather forecast for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said a storm system will bring the possibility of strong to severe storms to at least part of the state from Wednesday into early Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center thinks...
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama has 86 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Alabama using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAFF
Boaz man hit, killed by car in Blount Co.
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Boaz man in Blount County. Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, was fatally injured when he was hit in the roadway by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Doggett, 23, of Altoona. Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ABC 33/40 News
Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
