Stevenson, AL

WAFF

Eagles, Red Devils clash for Region title

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The last time the Pisgah Eagles and Fyffe Red Devils played a High School Football game was 2005. Fast forward 17 years and both programs have their respective sights set on a Class 2A Region title. The Red Devils (7-0, 5-0 2A, region 7) are ranked...
FYFFE, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Blast of much colder air arrives in Alabama next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall in Alabama is typically a very nice time of year and the weekend will be no exception! Sunshine dominates the forecast for Saturday, with afternoon temperatures rising into lower to middle 80s. That should make for a fantastic Saturday for college football. In the college...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
City
Randolph, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Stevenson, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
AL.com

Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week

Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Mid-October fall foliage update for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some color is starting to show on trees across Central Alabama now that we’ve progressed into mid-October. Leaves have also fallen off of trees regardless of whether or not they have changed color. That is likely due to the breezy days and abnormally dry conditions...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
easttexasradio.com

Fannin County Man Dies In Alabama Crash

A Fannin County man has died of injuries he received in a motorcycle crash last week in Alabama. It critically injured 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham when the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road and hit a guardrail. The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Isolated severe storms possible Wednesday in Alabama

Remember thunderstorms? And rain? Both are part of the weather forecast for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said a storm system will bring the possibility of strong to severe storms to at least part of the state from Wednesday into early Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center thinks...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows

Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Boaz man hit, killed by car in Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Boaz man in Blount County. Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, was fatally injured when he was hit in the roadway by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Doggett, 23, of Altoona. Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
ALABAMA STATE

