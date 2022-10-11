ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat

The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres

The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Cardinals: 5 players St. Louis may need to cut bait on

The Cardinals have decisions to make on the future of many different players this offseason, five of whom it may be time to cut bait on. Going into the offseason, it is clear that the St. Louis Cardinals need to make changes to compete at a higher level in the National League next season. While the lineup is good, it still lacks the greatness of other’s around baseball. The pitching staff is good, but neither the rotation nor the bullpen are among the elite in today’s game.
Scenes from Phillies NLDS celebration: Hilarious moments from locker room

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, and they’re officially headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. The Philadelphia Phillies overtook the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, in the NLDS. They’re officially headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010, and they had a huge celebration in the locker room.
Aaron Judge strikeouts: Stats paint grim picture against Guardians

Aaron Judge may be the all-time single-season leader in home runs in the American League … but he continues to choke in the playoffs against the Cleveland Guardians. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is one of the best players in baseball. After leading the majors in WAR (10.6), breaking the single-season AL record for home runs (62), leading the majors in RBI (131), and leading the majors in OPS (1.111), he will almost certainly win the American League MVP Award in 2022.
Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team

Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
