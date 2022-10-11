Read full article on original website
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Cardinals: 5 players St. Louis may need to cut bait on
The Cardinals have decisions to make on the future of many different players this offseason, five of whom it may be time to cut bait on. Going into the offseason, it is clear that the St. Louis Cardinals need to make changes to compete at a higher level in the National League next season. While the lineup is good, it still lacks the greatness of other’s around baseball. The pitching staff is good, but neither the rotation nor the bullpen are among the elite in today’s game.
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
Scenes from Phillies NLDS celebration: Hilarious moments from locker room
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, and they’re officially headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. The Philadelphia Phillies overtook the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, in the NLDS. They’re officially headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010, and they had a huge celebration in the locker room.
Dodgers rain delay: How is this happening to NLDS Game 4 in San Diego?
UPDATE: Per Bob Nightengale, it’s a 7:07 Pacific start. With the 111-win Dodgers teetering on the brink of elimination in Game 4 at the hands of the Wild Card San Diego Padres, the Baseball Gods somehow had an entirely unexpected challenge in mind, too. Perhaps at the request of the Baseball Friars?
Astros survive 18-inning marathon in Seattle: Best memes and tweets
After 17 scoreless innings, the Houston Astros got the run they needed to help clinch the Game 3 win over the Seattle Mariners and advance to the ALCS. The Houston Astros are once again ALCS bound. This time, for the sixth consecutive season, but it did not come easy. Houston...
Aaron Judge strikeouts: Stats paint grim picture against Guardians
Aaron Judge may be the all-time single-season leader in home runs in the American League … but he continues to choke in the playoffs against the Cleveland Guardians. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is one of the best players in baseball. After leading the majors in WAR (10.6), breaking the single-season AL record for home runs (62), leading the majors in RBI (131), and leading the majors in OPS (1.111), he will almost certainly win the American League MVP Award in 2022.
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team
Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
Dodgers: Mookie Betts and Dodgers Mindset Facing Elimination
Dodgers star right fielder says no other added pressure is needed in the clubhouse
Atlanta Falcons need this trade bust to step up in week six
Six weeks into the season there should be no questions the Atlanta Falcons have lost their trade for receiver Bryan Edwards so far. Edwards hasn’t had any impact on the team spending most of the season injured or failing to make plays. The most memorable play of the Atlanta...
3 reasons why the Cleveland Browns can win and lose the game against the New England Patriots
The Cleveland Browns can defeat the New England Patriots this Sunday. The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots are battling for their playoff lives this Sunday. Yes, it may seem premature that Week 6 could spell doom and gloom for either club their seasons only get harder to deal with.
Warriors fulfill basketball prophecy with Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins extensions
Both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins said that they were “going to get a bag” after winning the NBA championship last season. The Golden State Warriors provided just that for both of them. The Golden State Warriors made it to the playoffs last year for the first time...
