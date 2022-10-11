Read full article on original website
KXRO.com
Raymond included in affordable housing grants
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced a third round of Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grants that will help expedite construction of 1,102 affordable housing units in 12 counties statewide. The nearly $5 million in funding awarded to local governments can be used to pay for water, sewer...
Officials express ‘strong objection’ to potential new airport in Pierce County
Members of the Pierce County Council and Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier sent a joint letter to aviation officials on Tuesday to formally object to the possible construction of a new airport in the county. The letter was sent to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which was created by the...
thejoltnews.com
Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans
Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
Chronicle
WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station
Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
KXRO.com
Hoquiam water line flushing begins October 17, 2022
Hydrant flushing in Hoquiam is scheduled to begin October 17 and run through the end of November. The City of Hoquiam announced that the Public Works Department will undertake the work that is part of an annual preventative maintenance program that has crews cleaning and checking lines as well as fire hydrants throughout the city.
Chronicle
Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work
Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
KXRO.com
Volunteers and beachwalkers needed for Coastal Observation And Seabird Survey Team (COASST)
Beachwalkers, or anyone interested, is being invited to participate in a free training session to learn more about the work done by the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST). On November 6th, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, COASST will deliver a free training session in Ocean Shores.
KGW
Humpback whale found dead in Washington was one of two likely struck by ship this month
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash — A humpback whale found dead on the Washington coast earlier this month showed "clear indications of blunt force trauma" that researchers believe is the result of a ship strike. The humpback was first reported on Jefferson County's Ruby Beach on Oct. 5. It is one...
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
thurstontalk.com
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities
When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
Chronicle
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Westport
An Aberdeen man died Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving his motorcycle and a dump truck near Westport. William Everett Meeks, 76 was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 105. Meeks attempted to go around the dump truck in the right shoulder as the dump truck, driven by a 37-year-old Washington man, was taking a right turn. The motorcycle struck the dump truck, totalling the motorcycle and resulting in Meeks' death, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Chronicle
Thurston County Man, 90, Faces Charges for Trying to Move Trailer With Bulldozer, Police Say
A 90-year-old Tumwater man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Monday afternoon after he tried to evict some people on his property by using a bulldozer, according to police. About 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest after a report of...
Chronicle
Woman Killed in Head-on Crash in Mason County Has Been Identified
A woman who died Friday evening in a head-on crash on state Route 3 in Mason County has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol. Karen N. Sample, 62, of Index, Washington, was one of three people in a vehicle that was headed south on the highway at milepost 13 about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Chronicle
Family of Chehalis Man Killed in Oregon Plane Crash Must Pay to Remove Plane Debris
The family of a Washington man who died in a plane crash deep in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness say they’re facing a $25,000 to $50,000 bill to remove the plane’s debris from a steep mountainside far from any road. Wayne Wirt, 67, of Chehalis, Washington, died about 4:15...
Tri-City Herald
A local teacher’s bag was stolen. The keys to the school had a GPS tracking chip
Editor’s note: This blotter is compiled from recent Gig Harbor police reports. On Oct. 2 an officer was patrolling in the parking lot near Famous Footwear, 5151 Borgen Blvd. The officer observed a vehicle with a group of people inside. A woman walked away from the car and went...
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
