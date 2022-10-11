Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Mark Zuckerberg Acknowledges a Big Mistake
Mark Zuckerberg is up front. Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia. Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Click for more.Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence
ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
Comments / 0