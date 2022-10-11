Read full article on original website
Binance Pool Launches $500M Fund to Support Bitcoin Miners
Binance Pool has announced the creation of a $500 million fund to provide debt financing to struggling bitcoin miners. The initiative targets both public and private players in the industry. The loan will be issued for a period of 18 to 24 months secured by cryptocurrencies and/or equipment. Recall that...
Crypto Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-To-Crypto Option
Popular cryptocurrency wallet Metamask started allowing instant bank funding for US customers to buy crypto. MetaMask's parent company Consensys announced the news, saying that users can turn their fiat into crypto due to integration with the fiat and crypto settlement platform Sardine. Through its ACH-to-crypto solution, Sardine provides real-time fraud...
Mango Markets Hacker Gets $50 M of the Funds
DeFi platform Mango delivered updates on the recent $100 M hack. The team tweeted that $67 M in various cryptocurrencies have been returned to the DAO, while the hacker kept around $50 M. After the exploit, the hacker and Mango negotiated for several days. The attacker posted a proposal in...
October’s Been the Biggest Month in Crypto Hacks
Crypto investigation and transaction monitoring solution Chainalysis announced that October has been the biggest month in the biggest year of hacks although we’re only in the middle of the month. By now, around $718 M was stolen in DeFi protocol hacks across 11 attacks. On October 11, four exploits happened worth about $122 M.
Dominica to Launch a Token Collaborating With Tron
The Dominican government will launch its national fan token, Dominica Coin (DMC) in partnership with the Tron blockchain protocol. The digital asset aims to help promote the country's heritage and tourist attractions. According to a release by the Office of the Prime Minister, the collaboration with Tron is a historical...
