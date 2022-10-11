Read full article on original website
Binance Pool Launches $500M Fund to Support Bitcoin Miners
Binance Pool has announced the creation of a $500 million fund to provide debt financing to struggling bitcoin miners. The initiative targets both public and private players in the industry. The loan will be issued for a period of 18 to 24 months secured by cryptocurrencies and/or equipment. Recall that...
Crypto Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-To-Crypto Option
Popular cryptocurrency wallet Metamask started allowing instant bank funding for US customers to buy crypto. MetaMask's parent company Consensys announced the news, saying that users can turn their fiat into crypto due to integration with the fiat and crypto settlement platform Sardine. Through its ACH-to-crypto solution, Sardine provides real-time fraud...
Mango Markets Hacker Gets $50 M of the Funds
DeFi platform Mango delivered updates on the recent $100 M hack. The team tweeted that $67 M in various cryptocurrencies have been returned to the DAO, while the hacker kept around $50 M. After the exploit, the hacker and Mango negotiated for several days. The attacker posted a proposal in...
Buttigieg: Recession is ‘possible but not inevitable’
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday addressed growing concerns that the U.S. economy is headed toward a recession, saying a downturn is not guaranteed. “Look, it’s possible, but not inevitable. And we’re doing everything we can to strengthen the foundations of the American economy,” Buttigieg said on ABC’s “This Week.”
