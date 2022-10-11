TULSA – The storms held off in downtown Tulsa on Saturday night as FC Tulsa hosted Memphis 901 FC in the 2022 finale. The final 3-0 scoreline did not reflect the growth and resiliency this FC Tulsa squad showed at every turn this year, ranging from a midseason coaching change to seven roster moves, but another large crowd at ONEOK Field and the sensational young talent featured in tonight’s Starting XI proved that this soccer club from Oklahoma is well on its way to accomplishing something very, very special with this city.

