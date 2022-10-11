Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof KU Postgame
Watch Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Ted Roof meet the press after OU's 52-42 victory over Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham Reacts to Upset Victory Over USC
The Utes won on a night they played with heavy hearts.
Kentucky Outlasts Mississippi State in Gritty 27-17 Victory
An injury-riddled Kentucky team managed to find victory for the first time in three weeks on Saturday night, defeating No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 in what was an ugly affair under the lights at Kroger Field. The win was propelled by two things: running back Chris Rodriguez Jr, and ...
Mississippi State Football: How Much Did Penalties Hurt the Bulldogs Against Kentucky?
MSU notched a season-high in total penalties on Saturday night.
Watch: Brad White Talks Kentucky's Defense in 27-17 Win Over Mississippi State
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night. The DC was overjoyed with how his defense came to play after allowing 24 points to South Carolina a weekend ago. "The guys executed what we talked ...
Everything Josh Heupel Said After Tennessee's Thrilling Victory Over No.3 Alabama
Tennessee outlasted Alabama in a shootout inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Following the 52-49 victory, Josh Heupel discussed the win and more with the media. Below is everything he had to say. OPENING STATEMENT "Sorry, I'm a little bit late. During the week, I don't know that I ...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 16, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
FC Tulsa drops season finale to Memphis
TULSA – The storms held off in downtown Tulsa on Saturday night as FC Tulsa hosted Memphis 901 FC in the 2022 finale. The final 3-0 scoreline did not reflect the growth and resiliency this FC Tulsa squad showed at every turn this year, ranging from a midseason coaching change to seven roster moves, but another large crowd at ONEOK Field and the sensational young talent featured in tonight’s Starting XI proved that this soccer club from Oklahoma is well on its way to accomplishing something very, very special with this city.
