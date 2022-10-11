Read full article on original website
Related
10 Most Disturbing Cults That Are Still Active; Any In Louisiana?
The word "cult" has lost a little meaning over the last few decades. Part of that has to do with the general public labeling everything from groups of sports fans to concertgoers as being in "cults", but it has a lot to do with our current political climate...where if you don't agree with someone, its because you're in a cult. By the way, that's BOTH major parties who keep accusing others, so...
Did Anyone from Louisiana Win Mega Millions Jackpot?
I started having big dreams again this weekend as the big prizes in the Mega Millions and the Powerball drawings were climbing to well over $400 million each. The Mega Millions prize climbed to $494 million dollars for the Friday night drawing. If you hit all 6 numbers, you would get a one time lump sum payout of $248.7 million. It’s at #20 on the largest U.S. jackpots of all time. I didn’t win this one. And the big prize is gone. Mega Millions reports there were two winning tickets. One was purchased in California and the other in Florida. I’m happy for those folks. Really, I am.
Finding Foot In A Bucket Aids in 6 Year Old Case For Louisiana Police
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff detectives have been stumped for the past six years, but a recent gruesome discovery has finally help them positively identify a murder victim. According to an article from kiro7.com, on July 29, 2016, along a stretch of U.S. 90 near its junction with the Old Spanish Trail, a landowner called to report finding a badly decomposed, dismembered, body which was missing its arms and a leg that had been severed just below the knee.
The Food We’re Eager to Try at the State Fair of Louisiana
It Is Almost the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. The State Fair of Louisiana runs from October 27th to November 13th and although many of us are going for some of the amazing entertainment there is a big reason I always attend, the food is second to none. What...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Residents Are Now Dreaming about Winning Big Jackpots
The jackpots are continuing to climb in the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots. In fact the Mega Millions prize for this Friday night is now in the top 20 largest lottery jackpots of all time. The Mega Millions prize has climbed to $494 million dollars. If you hit all 6...
Is Anyone Else Sick of Louisiana Getting A Bad Rap, Dragged?
Am I the only person left in the state that is actually proud to live in Louisiana? It sure feels like it sometimes. Just this morning I was reading an article on RoadSnacks.net about the worst states in America in 2022. According to them, Louisiana is the #2 worse state in the country and they even say, and I quote, 'Well, if you’re in one of the states we’re about to highlight, we don’t blame you for wanting to move. Or, if you live in the south, for wanting to run away as fast as you possibly can.'
You Won’t Believe What You Can Get at the State Fair This Year
It's hard to believe the Red River Revel has already come and gone, but that means the State Fair of Louisiana is just around the corner. The Revel was blessed with amazing weather, the fair hasn't been so lucky over the years. Let's hope that changes with this year's run. A quick look at the Farmer's Almanac calls for tropical storm weather around Halloween with above average rain... of course.
Think Your Louisiana Homeowner Insurance Is High Now? Just Wait
First time homebuyers are always shocked at just how little of their monthly mortgage payments are actually applied to the principal of the loan. Between interest payments, in some cases there is mortgage insurance and property taxes, those new homeowners have a tough time swallowing that lump in their throat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is Louisiana’s Most Popular Costume for Halloween 2022?
Halloween is right around the corner and whether your intention is to play it safe or get out there, go door to door, hit every party, and get all the candy, what we intend to dress up as seems to be leaning towards the classics this year. We know this because the connectivity team at All Home Solutions scoured online trends to find the most searched-for Halloween costume in each state.
Gas Prices in Louisiana Are Rising Again
Once again, the Biden administration has put America, and Americans last. Even more specifically, Louisianans. Louisiana's economy depends heavily on the fossil fuel industry, more concisely, the oil & gas industry, and the Biden administration is playing games with our lives. Joe Biden ran on campaign promises to dismantle the...
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Louisiana Social Security Recipients Will Be Getting Huge Increase
Inflation is hitting hard for many American families and millions of retirees on a fixed income get a little bit of good news today. Social Security recipients will be getting a cost of living increase next year. Folks who get a social security check will be getting a whopping 8.7% increase in 2023. This is the biggest bump in benefits in 40 years.
K945
Shreveport, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0