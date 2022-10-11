Read full article on original website
Multiple people seriously burned after bonfire explosion in Shawano County
Multiple people have been hospitalized with serious burns following what was described as a bonfire "explosion" Friday night, authorities said.
WSAW
Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
WLNS
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
spmetrowire.com
One dead following Wednesday morning crash
The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person died following a Wednesday morning crash just outside of Stevens Point. A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of the family, died after a single-vehicle collision on North Second St. According to a news release from the State...
WJFW-TV
Fire in Schofield causes minimal damage to industrial building
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WJFW) - Dispatchers were called to respond to a fire in Marathon County earlier today, north of Schofield at American Wood Fibers. An accidental fire occurred and the Riverside Fire Rescue was among the responders. After the dispatch, police arrived on scene and they reported smoke and fire...
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating Fire that Damaged Homes Near Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged two homes near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire occurred around 1am Wednesday in the Town of Siegel. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH and quickly spread to a home in proximity. No one was injured in the fire.
Victim in fatal Stevens Point crash identified
The victim in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-39 has been identified as 43-year-old Kelly Springer, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of the interstate at North Second Street. A Wisconsin State Trooper was first to respond to the crash and discovered Springer trapped inside her vehicle. She died at the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin woman killed, remains held by investigators for years
The remains of Heather Szekeres were found in Shawano County in 2014. Now, her father is on a mission to get justice before he dies.
UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control
Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
WSAW
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
WJFW-TV
Demolition derby takes place in Wabeno to help raise money for fire department
WABENO, Wis. (WJFW) - Wabeno was full of fun and excitement Saturday, where kids had the chance to participate in "Trunk or Treat" at the Wabeno Firefighter Grounds. Halloween theme vehicles filled the atmosphere but that didn't frighten kids. Drivers handed them candy for them to enjoy. Kids weren't the only ones having fun, later in the day, a demolition derby took place.
Weston woman accused of smuggling drugs into Marathon County Jail after inmate overdose
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org. A Weston woman is facing felony charges after allegedly smuggling drugs into the Marathon County Jail that were given...
wiproud.com
Death of Wisconsin woman from 38 years ago solved
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Investigators say the death of a 20-year-old woman who died in 1984 has been ruled accidental. Janet Raasch, who was a student at UW Stout, was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitch hiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains...
WJFW-TV
Sommeliers fill the Island City streets for its Fall Wine Walk
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Downtown Minocqua's streets were flooded with grape enthusiasts this afternoon. The Minocqua Island Business Association coordinates two wine walks per year where customers are welcome to buy passes to sample wine at participating stores. Sixteen businesses opened their doors to the wine-tasters. “The merchants have as...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9: West, Rapids, Marshfield share conference title
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids, and Marshfield finished in a tie for the Valley Football Association championship. Each team won their week 9 games. Wausau West scored on its first six possessions, beating D.C. Everest 40-14. Marshfield won on the road against Hortonville, 35-22. Wisconsin Rapids beat Menominee (MI), 51-44. In other games:
WSAW
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
WSAW
Essentia Health expanding across upper Midwest, looking at Wisconsin
(WSAW) - As Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System formally begin talks about possibly merging together, Essentia is continuing to expand its reach throughout the region. In addition to its stated mission of providing the highest quality health care, it also aims to grow. Featured in Vanguard, Essentia’s chief...
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units
Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union Gets Home Shutout Win Over Mosinee
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union came in to their home match against Mosinee with an impressive 11-3 record, while Mosinee was just over .500 with an 8-7 record. In near freezing temperatures and rain, Lakeland Union was able to get the 2-0 win, thanks to a 23rd minute goal from Tyler Thurman and a 79th minute goal from Yuroslav Myshchyshyn.
