ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
WAUSAU, WI
WLNS

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

One dead following Wednesday morning crash

The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person died following a Wednesday morning crash just outside of Stevens Point. A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of the family, died after a single-vehicle collision on North Second St. According to a news release from the State...
STEVENS POINT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Accidents
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
Wausau, WI
Cars
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WJFW-TV

Fire in Schofield causes minimal damage to industrial building

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WJFW) - Dispatchers were called to respond to a fire in Marathon County earlier today, north of Schofield at American Wood Fibers. An accidental fire occurred and the Riverside Fire Rescue was among the responders. After the dispatch, police arrived on scene and they reported smoke and fire...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Victim in fatal Stevens Point crash identified

The victim in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-39 has been identified as 43-year-old Kelly Springer, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of the interstate at North Second Street. A Wisconsin State Trooper was first to respond to the crash and discovered Springer trapped inside her vehicle. She died at the scene.
STEVENS POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mcdonald St Two#Aspirus Wausau Hospital
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WSAW

Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County

TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Demolition derby takes place in Wabeno to help raise money for fire department

WABENO, Wis. (WJFW) - Wabeno was full of fun and excitement Saturday, where kids had the chance to participate in "Trunk or Treat" at the Wabeno Firefighter Grounds. Halloween theme vehicles filled the atmosphere but that didn't frighten kids. Drivers handed them candy for them to enjoy. Kids weren't the only ones having fun, later in the day, a demolition derby took place.
WABENO, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wiproud.com

Death of Wisconsin woman from 38 years ago solved

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Investigators say the death of a 20-year-old woman who died in 1984 has been ruled accidental. Janet Raasch, who was a student at UW Stout, was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitch hiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WJFW-TV

Sommeliers fill the Island City streets for its Fall Wine Walk

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Downtown Minocqua's streets were flooded with grape enthusiasts this afternoon. The Minocqua Island Business Association coordinates two wine walks per year where customers are welcome to buy passes to sample wine at participating stores. Sixteen businesses opened their doors to the wine-tasters. “The merchants have as...
MINOCQUA, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9: West, Rapids, Marshfield share conference title

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids, and Marshfield finished in a tie for the Valley Football Association championship. Each team won their week 9 games. Wausau West scored on its first six possessions, beating D.C. Everest 40-14. Marshfield won on the road against Hortonville, 35-22. Wisconsin Rapids beat Menominee (MI), 51-44. In other games:
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Essentia Health expanding across upper Midwest, looking at Wisconsin

(WSAW) - As Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System formally begin talks about possibly merging together, Essentia is continuing to expand its reach throughout the region. In addition to its stated mission of providing the highest quality health care, it also aims to grow. Featured in Vanguard, Essentia’s chief...
MARSHFIELD, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units

Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WJFW-TV

Lakeland Union Gets Home Shutout Win Over Mosinee

MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union came in to their home match against Mosinee with an impressive 11-3 record, while Mosinee was just over .500 with an 8-7 record. In near freezing temperatures and rain, Lakeland Union was able to get the 2-0 win, thanks to a 23rd minute goal from Tyler Thurman and a 79th minute goal from Yuroslav Myshchyshyn.
MOSINEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy